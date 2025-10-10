Etobicoke Dolphins See All 18 Team Members Commit To NCAA Division 1 Programs

The Etobicoke Dolphins, a junior women's program in Ontario, Canada who plays out of the same facility where the PWHL's Toronto Sceptres and NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs practice, would beat many NCAA Division 1 women's teams on the ice.

They have become the top program nationally in Canada and pull talent from across Canada and the United States to fill out their roster.

This week, the team celebrated the fact that all 18 members of their 2025-26 roster have now made NCAA Division 1 commitments.

The process was finalized this week when goaltender Maija St. Pierre (St. Thomas) and defender Megan Mossey (Minnesota) made their commitments. Both were 2009 born players just recently able to make their commitments.

In net, St. Pierre is joined by Yale commit Emeline Grennan who joins Etobicoke from Washington, DC, having played last season with one of the USA's top programs, Bishop Kearney.

On Etobicoke's blueline, joining Mossey, who hails from Prince Edward Island, are Quebec's Rachel Bishop (Cornell), Mia Venusio (Connecticut), Fiona Waddick (Stonehill), Maddie Lubera (Union), and Devyn Lang (Cornell).

Up front, New York product Haley Box, who is headed to Wisconsin and is a member of USA's U-18 national team was a new addition to the roster this year. She's joined by Quebec's Renee Bishop (Cornell), Sydney Bowness (Boston University), Grace Van Volsen (Providence), Skylar Ruschpler (Boston University), Maddie McCullough (Minnesota), Sofia Ismael (Penn State), Spencer Vaccari (Stonehill), Rachel Piggot (Minnesota), and Adrianna Milani (Minnesota).

This summer, Ismael, Mossey, Milani, and Piggot represented Canada's U-18 national team.