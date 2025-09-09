London Girls Hockey Association Removes Volunteer Charged With Sexual Assault

The London Devilettes Girls Hockey Association released a statement recently stating the organization is aware of charges laid against volunteer Jamie Cain, 43, and have removed Cain from "all team responsibilities and will no longer have any involvement with the London Devilettes Girls Hockey Association in any capacity."

London Police have charged Cain with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, and luring a person under 16 years by means of telecommunication.

A teacher at Bonaventure Meadows Public School in London, Cain allegedly brought a girl to his home in April 2025 where she was sexually assaulted, and according to Police, he also allegedly touched the girl inappropriately at school in June 2025.

The Devilettes organization, which has advanced many players to NCAA and professional ranks released a statement September 5 on the charges.

"The London Devilettes Girls Hockey Association has been made aware of deeply concerning charges laid against a London man, who was a volunteer with our organization," the statement said. "According to a statement released by the London Police Service, this individual has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16, and luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication. We understand how distressing this information is for our families and community. The safety, protection, and well-being of our players is, and will always remain, our highest priority."

The Devilettes organization also stated they'll be reviewing their own policies and working with governing partners to ensure the future protection of youth in their program.