Quebec Wins U-18 National Title With Rosalie Tremblay Earning MVP

Team Quebec are the 2025 2025 U-18 Canadian women’s national champions after defeating hosts Team Atlantic 3-1 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

It was Quebec's first ever national championship gold medal, while Team Atlantic also made history with their best ever finish at the tournament, topping a bronze medal in 2005.

After Megan Mossey opened the scoring for Atlantic, Quebec's Zoe Charland tied the game at the end of the first period. In the second period, Rosalie Tremblay, who was named tournament MVP, scored what would stand as the game and tournament winning goal.

“It is the best feeling ever," said Tremblay. "I have never felt this way before; [winning gold] for the first time is something truly special. Everyone of us worked our butts off, no matter our role. Even if some played less, we all cheered each other on and brought energy however we could. Hearing our fans when I scored was something amazing. We have so much support here and back home in Quebec.”

Tremblay, a Stanstead College athlete is also a member of Canada's U-18 national program.

In the third period, Madison Lévesque continued her strong tournament scoring the insurance marker for Quebec.

According to Quebec head coach Philippe Bérubé the win was a testement to the effort and character of his team.

“This feels incredible. This is our first gold medal in the national championship for Quebec—wow, what an amazing feeling,” said Bérubé. “Our team showed character, played well and respected our game plan. We needed to put pucks on net. [Atlantics’] goalies were great this week, so we made some traffic in front of them and got a lucky bounce; we will take it for the gold medal.”

Earlier in the day Team Ontario Blue, who are supposed to be Ontario's second entry at the tournament, upset Team Ontario red 3-2 in overtime with Jordan Mulvihill scoring the OT winner. It's the first time in tournament history that Ontario Red leaves without a medal having won gold in 14 of 16 tournaments all-time.

While Tremblay was named the tournament MVP, she was not the only player honored for her individual performance. Atlantic's Kendall Doiron was named Top Forward, while her teammate Megan Mossey was named Top Defender at the event. Team Ontario Blue goaltender Maija St-Pierre earned Top Goalie honors, while Ontario Red's Maddie McCullough was named the tournament's Most Sporstmanlike player.

Past award winners at the U-18 national championships include past and present Canadian national team standouts such as Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Fillier, Emma Maltais, Rebecca Johnston, Meghan Agosta, Jamie Lee Rattray, Jocelyn Larocque, Jaime Bourbonnais, and Jill Saulnier.