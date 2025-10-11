Rachel McQuigge: Life After Hockey and the Lessons That Shape Her

Rachel McQuigge built her life around hockey, first as a standout goaltender in junior and university, then as a professional in the PHF and the PWHL's inaugural season in Ottawa. Today, she is bringing those same lessons to a new challenge as a law student.

Over four years at Princeton, McQuigge established herself as one of the program's top goalies, while also earning ECAC All-Academic honours each season. McQuigge then played professionally for one season with the Metropolitan Riveters in the PHF before joining the inaugural PWHL Ottawa team.

After signing in Ottawa, McQuigge immediately noticed the difference in how professional hockey operated in the PWHL. "I remember walking in to training camp on day one and it felt really professional," said McQuigge. "I think it taught me about how to be a professional and what that looks like when it comes to hockey. Having captains like Brianne Jenner and Emily Clark and a goalie partner like Masch teaches you what it looks like. Seeing it run as a business too definitely shifted my attitude."

Having the opportunity to play in the nation's capital also brought with it a personal connection for McQuigge. "Ottawa is really important to my mom specifically. This is where she spent the most time growing up," said McQuigge. " I've gotten to see my family a lot more these past few years than I did since I left for college. I think that was really special for my family."

Throughout her career, the support and guidance she found in mentors such as Cara Morey and Courtney Kessel at Princeton were key aspects to her development. "I was really fortunate to have a lot of strong female mentors and people to look up to," said McQuigge. "In a sport like hockey that's male dominated, especially growing up as a young woman, a lot of things in your life are going to be telling you not to prioritize certain things, or that sometimes things are too much. Those are the kind of negative connotations that are put on women. I think to have strong female mentors that show you how you can show up in a role as your entire self are really important." That confidence helped shape McQuigge not only as a goaltender, but as a person, and is something she leans on as she pursues these new experiences away from the rink.

After her playing career, McQuigge began the pursuit of a law degree at the University of Ottawa. She is now in her second year and has completed supervised placements in both family and business law. "I think I've been really lucky," she said. "I found something that I'm really passionate about and that still kind of feeds that daily growth and challenge mindset that I really appreciated about hockey."

One lesson in particular has carried over from the ice to law school. "Attitude and effort are the only things you can control. That was something my college coach repeated to us probably weekly, if not more often," she said. "And last year, especially when I was transitioning away from hockey and into a completely new field, you really see that all you can control is attitude and effort. When you show up every day, all it is is the preparation you've done and the attitude you show up with."

Even as she steps away from her own playing career, McQuigge has remained connected to the game through coaching U-15 and U-22 players in Ottawa. "I think hockey will always be a part of my life," McQuigge said. "So we'll see where I end up that way."

For Rachel McQuigge, life after hockey wasn't about leaving the game behind, but carrying lessons and experiences forward. The resilience, leadership, and perspective she built through years in the crease now shape her approach to this exciting new chapter. And she will pursue this with the same drive and purpose that defined her career on the ice.