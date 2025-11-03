U-18 National Championships: Competitive Opening Day In The Books

Day one of the Canadian U-18 national championships is in the books. Here's a look at the action in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Ontario Blue Wins To Open The Day

Ontario Blue looked ready to play in their 4-1 win over Saskatchewan in the opening game of the national championships.

Kali Maechtel opened the tournament scoring by finding a puck in the high slot before ripping a wrist shot over the glove of Emma Skolney who made 29 saves in the game. After Maggie Rauckman answered back for Saskatchewan, it was all Ontario Blue from there.

Madison Bryk scored the game winner in the third before Renee Lapointe and Kate Stuart rounded out the scoring.

British Columbia Beats Alberta 3-1

Kennedy Sisson scored twice and added a helper to lead British Columbia to a 3-1 win over Alberta. After scoring the first two goals of the game for her team, Sisson assisted on Adrienne Schneider's third period insurance marker. Sisson, who played for Canada's U-18 national team this summer in the Series against the USA, is captaining British Columbia at the tournament. Alberta's goal was scored by Riley Cooper on a feed from Ryann Chimera.

Quebec Spoils It For Hosts In Overtime

The hosts, Team Atlantic, looked like they might pull out a win over last year's silver medal-winning Team Quebec, holding the lead twice in the game, until Quebec came back and spoiled their opener beating Atlantic 3-2.

Jaylee MacKinnon opened the scoring for Team Atlantic. MacKinnon was a member of Canada's U-18 national team this summer in Canada's series against USA. After Zoe Charland tied the game for Quebec, Sophie Urquhart answered for Team Atlantic. Laurie Aubin again tied the game for Quebec midway through the second, and after a scoreless third period, the game headed to overtime. In the extra frame, after assisting on both of Quebec's goals earlier in the game, Madison Levesque scored the winner.

Ontario Red Survives Competitive Manitoba Team

It was no cakewalk for Ontario Red, the tournament favorite on the opening day of the national championships. Ontario Red came up against a Manitoba team that held a 1-0 lead until the midway point of the game after Madeline McKay opened the scoring in the first.

Annabella Van Berkel tied the game, sparking Ontario Red's offense with Grace Van Volsen and Madeline McCullough scoring to create a two-goal lead. After Attica Sobering brought Manitoba within one, Adrianna Milani added Ontario Red's insurance for a 4-2 win.