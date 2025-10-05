U-18 National Championships: Team Atlantic, BC, and Saskatchewan Rosters

The 2025 U-18 Canadian national championships are set to drop the puck in Mount Pearl and Conception Bay South in Newfoundland and Labrador. First out the gates in announcing their rosters for the event which is scheduled for November 2-8.

Team Atlantic is set to host the U-18 Canadian National Championships for the first time ever in Newfoundland and Labrador, with a roster headlined by several standouts. Among them is Megan Mossey, arguably the top U-18 blueliner in Canada and a member of Canada's U-18 national team as well as the OWHL's Etobicoke Dolphins.

Up front, St. Lawrence commit Kendall Doiron is back for her second tournament with Team Atlantic. She'll be joined by Jaylee MacKinnon who skated with Canada's U-18 national team this summer and 2010 prospect Summer MacLean. Rounding out their forward group is Marissa Dawson, Aishlinn Kearney, Alison MacLean, Hali Rose MacLean, Ellie Mullins, Chanelle Ouellette, Emily Thomas, Sophie Urquhart, and Adison White.

Alongside Mossey on the blueline, Colgate commit Claire Sanford will be counted upon heavily. They'll be joined by defenders Rhea Culligan, Abby Dingwell, Lexi MacIntyre, and Audrey Poirier. In net, Eleanor Feltham and Katie Hurley will backstop Team Atlantic.

British Columbia

Goaltenders: Julianne Hendriks, Jaya Schippel

On their blueline, Providence commit Raeya Mackie is the lone returnee. Team British Columbia features two pairs of sisters in defender Sophia Block-Makokis and Tiani Makokis, as well as defender Kinley Sisson and returning standout Kennedy Sisson, who is a Clarkson commit. Rounding out their blueline are Merrimack commit Kilah Hodder, Madison Batch (Calgary), and Sophia Abougoush.

Returning forward Cameryn Shiels is committed to play NCAA hockey for Providence. The only other NCAA committed forward is Payton Finnie (Minnesota State).

British Columbia will rely heavily on chemistry at the tournament with nine members of their roster coming from RINK Kelowna, and eight from Delta Hockey Academy. The remainder of their forward corps includes Abigail Jung, Emma Biros, Gabriella Lee, Eden Hamel, Tiani Makokis, Brynn Rice, Sophia Dhami, Adrienne Schneider, and Sydney McIntosh.

Saskatchewan

Ohio State commit Alida Korte will be the centrepiece of Team Saskatchewan. She'll get offensive support from fellow NCAA commits Sadie Green (Mercyhurst), Mikayla Broadfoot (Union), Halle Duchene (Mercyhurst), Anneka Aspaas (RIT), Danika Dureau (Merrimack), and Dior Stringer (Bemidji State), as well as U Sports commits Sarah McNabb (Alberta), Raela Packet (Regina), Maggie Rauckman (British Columbia). Rounding out the forward group are Kendal Leader and Katelyn Marshall.

On the blueline, Charlize Hillmer, Kailey Karpan, Kahli Keen, Ayden Kehrig (Mount Royal commit), Savannah Mucha, and Danelle Steffen will defend.

Goaltenders Emma Skolney and Tarynn Sutter will handle duties.



