Webster Continues To Dominate On The Field Before She Moves To The PWHL

Makenna Webster is one of the best field hockey players in the United States. The third round pick, 17th overall of the PWHL's New York Sirens is currently closing out her final season on the field with Ohio State before joining the professional ice hockey ranks this Fall.

Through her first six games this season, Webster leads the Buckeyes with 11 goals and 25 points.

Starting her season sitting 10th all-time in the Ohio State scoring charts, Webster has already climbed to fourth, and has ten regular season games remaining to boost her totals.

When Webster began her NCAA career at the University of Wisconsin, she focused on ice hockey. She was joining NCAA women's hockey as a highly touted prospect having won two gold and a silver medal, including an All-Star nod with USA at the U-18 World Championships.

She won a national championship and was named tournament MVP in her first season at Wisconsin, and exploded in year two for 23 goals and 53 points in 38 games. Following that season Webster transferred to Ohio State.

In fact, it was the opportunity to become a two-sport athlete that prompted Webster to transfer from her program of choice for ice hockey, and play both field and ice hockey at Ohio State.

“I really wanted to go to Wisconsin, that was kind of my top choice. And then went for two years, and then was kind of thinking about it, and realized if I had the opportunity to play both sports, I should try to take it," Webster said in an interview with USA Field Hockey. "And from there, I went in the portal and looked at a few schools, and then decided Ohio State was the place.”

She had previously been a member of the United States’ U-17 Women’s Field Hockey National Team. On the ice, Webster won another national title, this time with Ohio State in 2024.

On the field, she was a First Team Big Ten All-Star, and was All Conference in 2024.

Closing out her final season at Ohio State this Fall, Webster has professional hockey aspirations, but she's not closing the door on another goal, representing her country with Team USA's field hockey program, as she remains in the national team pool.

“The goal right now is seeing how this year goes in both sports," she told USA Field Hockey. "Playing professional hockey and then staying in the United States pool for field hockey is my current plan, and I hope to be able to represent my country in field hockey as well.”