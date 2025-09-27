Murphy Explodes In NCAA Opener With Nine Point Weekend

Abbey Murphy exploded out of the gate this weekend scoring nine points in two for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Minnesota opened their season with a 7-1 win over Boston College at Ridder Arena on Thursday. Murphy contributed a goal and three assists in the win.

“Obviously a great way to start the season,” head coach Brad Frost said. “We scored five there in the first period, and in about seven minutes or so and we were able to continue to play well. Puck didn't go on the net as much in the second and third, but obviously a great start to the year.”

Rookie Bella Fanale had a strong start to her NCAA career as well scoring twice in her first collegiate game.

Game two of the series was even more lopsided with Minnesota beating Boston College 11-0. Murphy scored a hat trick and added two assists for a five point night. The totals also vaulted Murphy beyond the 200 career point mark and into ninth all-time among Golden Gophers.

“So many good things from tonight’s win,” head coach Brad Frost said following Minnesota second straight victory. “In the first period, we were a little individual trying to skate through players. As the game progressed we moved the puck so much better. Obviously the puck moves faster than the players and they were communicating and working together, getting pucks behind their defense and then going to work. Overall, an incredible night.”

Next weekend Minnesota will head to Boston to face Boston University in a two-game series at Walter Brown Arena.