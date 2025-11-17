Ahead of Final Cuts, the Ottawa Charge Drop Game 2 of Preseason Action

The Ottawa Charge wrapped up their preseason scrimmages with a 3-0 shutout loss to the Toronto Sceptres, finishing the exhibition season 0-2.

As was the case in the opening game, a number of players sat, which included forwards Gabbie Hughes and Emily Clark, along with defenders Jocelyne Larocque, Brooke Hobson, and Ronja Savolainen. Goaltenders Logan Angers and Sanni Ahola, both who played in the first game, sat, along with Alexandra Huszák, who remains out due to injury.

Ottawa looked like a very different team in this game, and not just because of who was in or out of the lineup. A strength in the team's first game was their speed, along with their ability to transition the puck, creating high danger scoring opportunities in the process. In this game, none of the lines really presented much chemistry, and they were unable to generate any sustained offensive zone pressure. When the team did get a shot on goal, no players were available for secondary chances and Toronto quickly transitioned the puck up the ice.

With the two scrimmages now in the books, the team will now trim the roster and prepare for the season opener. There are a number of players who have stood out through camp and these exhibition games, along with players who are likely sitting on the bubble.

Let's take a look at those two groups.

Standouts

Forwards

Fanuza Kadirova: She's consistently been one of the most noticeable players on the ice in both games. She's very confident with the puck and a player who knows where to be at exactly the right time, and who isn't afraid to drive the net and retrieve the puck.

Taylor House: Cheating a little bit on this one since she was a reserve from last season, but she deserves to be mentioned here. She developed early chemistry on a line with Anna Meixner and Rebecca Leslie, and continued that in game two in an elevated line alongside Meixner.

Sarah Wozniewicz: She played on a fourth line alongside Alexa Vasko and Peyton Hemp for both games and looked good on the left wing. She showcased her lethal and deceptive shot in the shootout during the first game, and provided more glimpses of her speed throughout this second game.

Alexa Vasko: Straightforwardly, a complete surprise to have not been offered a contract to this point. She has shown up consistently in mid-season form with her patented physicality and smart defensive play. She is the gear that turns that bottom line and has done enough to secure a roster spot.

Defence

Rory Guilday: From the initial puck drop, she's displayed poise from the backend, strong in front of the net and calm under pressure. She's smart with the puck and knows how to calm down a play before making that initial outlet pass. She's also unafraid to be physical.

Vita Poniatovskaia: She came into camp as an invitee and has played like a veteran. She makes smart decisions with the puck, has offensive instincts and deceptive speed, and would make a solid bottom pairing defender who could elevate to second pairing, if needed.

On the Outside

Forwards

Èlizabeth Giguère: signed to a one-year contract but hasn't showcased those offensive instincts that made her a Patty Kazmaier Award winner, despite a strong game-tying goal in game one. She was largely invisible on the ice, whether in a top line role as was the case in game one, or on the third line in game two.

Anna Shokhina: She showed her skill set throughout training camp, but when it came to game action, she looked timid and forced plays when she shouldn't have. She has chemistry with fellow Russian Fanuza Kadirova, but took a step back when they were split up for game two.

Defence

Sam Isbell: Again, cheating a bit on this one. She's signed to a one-year contract, but has been passed by players like Poniatovskaia and Kathryn Reilly. While she would offer decent depth, a reserve spot is most likely.

Emma Bergesen: Another player who was signed to a one-year contract in the offseason. While only drawing into one game, she did not look comfortable with the speed of the PWHL, nor the physicality.

Goaltending

Kendra Woodland: This one is tough because it's a number's game. She saw half of a game in goal and looked good early on.

The Ottawa Charge play their first game of the 2025-26 season on Saturday, November 22 at home at TD Place versus the New York Sirens.