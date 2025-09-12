Anne Cherkowski Signs Three-Year Deal With New York

The New York Sirens signed second round pick, 13th overall selection Anne Cherkowski to a three-year contract. Cherkowski was a Firs Team ECAC All-Star with Clarkson last season.

Last season with Clarkson, Cherkowski managed 45 points in 40 games for the Golden Knights.

“We are proud and excited to announce a three-year agreement with Anne Cherkowski,” said Sirens general manager Pascal Daoust. “Her exceptional academic intelligence is mirrored in the way she plays the game across 200 feet. Combined with her speed and intensity, that hockey IQ becomes a weapon — one that can score, perform under pressure, and make both our team and her teammates better. Once again, we’re adding talent and leadership fully aligned with the New York Sirens’ commitment to excellence and high performance.”

The British Columbia product has played for Canada's national development team and was one of the final cuts from Canada's national team ahead of the 2025 World Championships. The 23-year-old also won gold and silver as a member of Canada's U-18 national team prior to her collegiate career. She's also appeared with Canada's senior national team at the Rivalry Series.

“I’m beyond excited to be signing with the Sirens for the next three seasons,” said Cherkowski. “It’s an honor to begin my pro career in New York, and I can’t wait to get started with the team. I’m looking forward to contributing to this great organization and experiencing the energy of the Sirens fans.”