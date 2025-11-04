Bobblehead Giveaway Nights Coming To Every PWHL Arena

If you're nodding your head over the PWHL's most recent announcement, you aren't alone as bobblehead giveaway nights are coming to each market.

The PWHL announced a spectrum of unity games, theme nights, and promotional giveaways in each of the eight markets.

For fans this includes mini championship banners being given away on opening night in Minnesota, as well as league-wide Pride nights and Black History and some that vary from market to market including Indigenous Peoples Celebration, Mental Health Awareness, and others.

The bobbleheads will showcase 13 players across the league with Toronto offering one, while all other teams will offer two bobblehead nights.

These include:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20 VS. OTTAWA – Micah Zandee-Hart Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 VS. VANCOUVER – Lee Stecklein Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 VS. SEATTLE – Brianne Jenner Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 VS. NEW YORK – Aerin Frankel Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 3,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28 VS. TORONTO – Ann-Renée Desbiens Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

TUESDAY, MARCH 3 VS. Montréal – Blayre Turnbull Bobblehead Giveaway presented by ESSO (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

THURSDAY, MARCH 5 VS. BOSTON - Kristýna Kaltounková Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11 VS. MONTRÉAL – Emily Clark Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

Wednesday, March 18 VS. Ottawa - Kendall Coyne Schofield Bobblehead Presented by Bread Financial (Giveaway for the first 4,000 fans, while supplies last)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18 VS. NEW YORK – Hannah Miller Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

SATURDAY, MARCH 21 VS. MINNESOTA – Jenn Gardiner Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 6,000 fans, while supplies last)

TUESDAY, MARCH 24 VS. VANCOUVER – Alina Müller Bobblehead (Giveaway for the first 3,000 fans, while supplies last)