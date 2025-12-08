Boston Fleet Continue To Prove Everyone Wrong As PWHL's Only Remaining Undefeated Team

The Boston Fleet improved to 4-0 on the season as the PWHL's only remaining undefeated team. Prior to the PWHL season, the Boston Fleet were almost unanimously picked by pundits to finish last overall after losing captain Hilary Knight, top line winger Hannah Bilka and others.

Instead, the Fleet have walked through their opponents early allowing only two goals against in four games.

On Sunday at Agganis Arena in Boston the Fleet handed Minnesota a 4-1 loss with four different players scoring, and Aerin Frankel continuing her dominance turning aside 26 of 27 shots. Through four starts, Frankel has a 0.50 GAA and .980 save percentage.

“I thought that was probably the highest pace game that we've played so far," said Boston head coach Kris Sparre. "We knew going into this game that it was going to take everybody. That's a very organized group over there in Minnesota and you can see why they've had a lot of success in this league so far. Credit to our group, I thought we hung in there and felt like we played a pretty tidy game... Our group is pretty reset from last year. We're focusing on what we have now, and we feel like we're a completely new team.”

To open the scoring, Boston's Shay Maloney got her first of the season beating Mae Batherson to a loose puck before going short side on Maddie Rooney.

Just over a minute later Megan Keller took a drop at the blueline from Alina Muller, walked to the top of the left circle and beat Rooney high.

To open the second, Klara Hymlarova scored to pull Minnesota within one, but less than a minute later Abby Newhook notched her third of the season banging home a rebound in the crease on the power play. Three minutes into the third period, Theresa Schafzahl got Boston's second power play goal of the game, fighting for another rebound.

Boston is playing a harder, faster style of hockey with more structure than they had the past two seasons. The difference in the Boston Fleet this season has been noticeable to their opponents as well.

"I felt like their pressure all over the ice, the first pressure – F1 - and the secondary pressure was really good," said Minnesota defender Lee Stecklein. "Obviously, they did that last year too, it just felt really consistent today.”

Boston's next game is December 17 on the road at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey against the New York Sirens.