Boston Fleet Forward And Olympic Gold Medalist Amanda Pelkey Retires After 10 Pro Seasons

Amanda Pelkey was one of professional women's hockey's longest standing veterans spending a decade in the NWHL, PWHPA, PHF, and finally PWHL. Today, the Montpelier, Vermont product called it a career formally announcing her retirement from hockey.

"There are moments in life that can leave you speechless as you reflect, while at the same time full of gratitude. This sport has given me lifelong memories, relationships and most importantly, an extended family," Pelkey wrote on social media. "The decision to hang up my skates didn’t happen over night, but now I feel nothing but a satisfied fulfillment of what hockey gave me and have a peaceful, celebratory feeling of my choice. I’m excited to continue to build on my other passions and look forward to new opportunities in this sport.T o my coaches, teammates, parents, family members, and to my wife and son- thank you for coming along for the ride and loving this journey as much as I did. I will cherish these moments forever. Onward and upward… thank you, hockey."

Pelkey, 32, spent the last two seasons with the PWHL's Boston Fleet scoring four goals and seven points in 48 games. Her biggest impact came during Boston's 2024 run to the Walter Cup finals where Pelkey scored twice and added an assist in eight games, playing a major role in the Fleet's success.

Following the sale of the PHF to the Mark Walter Group, Pelkey signed as an undrafted free agent with PWHL Boston after a strong campaign in the PHF with the Metropolitan Riveters that saw the University of Vermont alumni score 19 points in 24 games.

After graduating from Vermont in 2015, spending her final season as team captain, Pelkey played three seasons with the NWHL's Boston Pride winning an Isobel Cup title in 2016. She followed that by three seasons in the PWHPA.

Internationally, Pelkey represented Team USA at six international events including winning gold at the 2018 Olympics and two World Championship gold medals in 2016 and 2017. At the U-18 World Championships, Pelkey won gold in 2009 and 2011.

Since 2018, Pelkey has worked as the founder and director of AMP Hockey, a skills development program, and served as a skill development coach for organizations in British Columbia. She's also a member of the NHL Coaches Association Female Coaches Program, and served as the Female Hockey Ambassador for the NHL's New Jersey Devils.