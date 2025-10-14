Boston Fleet Forward Laura Kluge Leading Germany's Top League In Scoring, Other PWHL Camp Invites Get Ready

Boston Fleet signing Laura Kluge is currently sitting atop the DFEL, Germany's top professional women's league in scoring through the first month of competition.

Playing for Berlin, Kluge recorded three goals and 12 points through eight games.

Ottawa Charge camp invite Alexandra Huszak also sat among the league leaders through the opening month of competition scoring seven points in six games for Budapest.

SDHL Players Ready To Compete For Roster Spots

A handful of PWHL hopefuls also started their season in the SDHL. Leading the way offensively among those players is Cornell grad Katie Chan. Chan currently sits sixth in the SDHL in scoring with five goals and 12 points in 11 games this season playing for Farjestad. She's scheduled to head to training camp with PWHL Vancouver this season.

Toronto Sceptres draft pick Sara Hjalmarsson has nine points in her first 11 games with Linkoping.

Ottawa Charge free agent signee Emma Bergesen appeared in three games with HV71 getting her feet under herself before training camp.

Juodikas Warms Up For Shot With Sirens

Former University of New Hampshire captain Kira Juodikas had six points in eight games with the ZSC Lions in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League warming up her game prior to taking a shot with the New York Sirens at training camp.

The 5-foot-9 forward had 12 goals and 20 points last season in the NCAA.