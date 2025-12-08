Boston Fleet Rookies Anchor The Team Early On

The Boston Fleet rookies have been outstanding, each making an early impact on the team's undefeated 2025-26 start. ​

From Haley Winn anchoring the blue line to Abby Newhook leading in goals, the Fleet’s new class has delivered. ​

Here's a look at each newcomers statistics and impacts over the first three games of the season.

Haley Winn​

As The Hockey News’ Ian Kennedy wrote, Winn may be the best defender in the league, if not the best. ​Adapting seamlessly to professional hockey, Winn brings quick thinking, a strong understanding of the game, and a sharp ability to read opposing offenses. Winn has been paired with Captain Megan Keller, forming a brick wall that has allowed just two goals in four games. ​

Winn had two assists on Sunday, earning her first PWHL points. Following the game, Winn spoke about her transition to the PWHL.

“It's a really fun league to play in, and it's been a lot of fun on this team specifically. Every day that we come to the rink, we have a good time, and we have a really strong family building here," Winn said. "Definitely took a little bit to settle in, but finally settling in and excited to see where the season goes.”

Abby Newhook ​

Since being drafted into the PWHL, Newhook’s cheering squad has grown. Coming out of Boston College, she has already netted three goals in her first four games in the league. ​She currently leads the team in goals scored… as a rookie, which is fairly rare.​ After being promoted to the top line in game two, Newhook promptly scored again. ​Yesterday, against the defending champions, she extended her scoring streak. Her drive around the net has brought early success. ​

Riley Brengman

​This season, Brengman has appeared in all four Fleet games, averaging 17 minutes per game. Following her fourth-round selection in the PWHL draft, she has recorded three shots and three hits.

​Ella Huber ​

Huber has played in all three games for the Fleet, averaging 14 minutes of ice time. She has taken four faceoffs, winning two, for a 50% success rate. The forward has put eleven shots on goal and delivered six hits this season. As a second-round selection, she is still waiting for her first professional point.​

​Olivia Mobley ​

The third round selection has seen limited ice time early in the season. Mobley has played just one game with the Fleet. She saw just over six minutes of ice time, but when Liz Schepers returned to the lineup, she was taken out.

The Boston Fleet have formed a strong identity this season, combining their rookies and veterans.

The team looks to continue their win streak today when they return from the international break on December 17th.