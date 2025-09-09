Chloe Aurard Could Be Boston's Most Important Offseason Addition

There were high expectations coming into the PWHL for Chloe Aurard. Picked 21st overall in the inaugural 2023 PWHL Draft, Aurard was the 9th NCAA player picked in that draft.

After scoring 20 goals and 54 points as a senior at Northeastern, a point total that would have trailed only Casey O'Brien in the 2025 PWHL Draft, Aurard struggled with the New York Sirens. Primarily, her struggle was to play alongside a roster that lacked cohesion up front, one where the dressing room culture in year one was consistently under question, and eventually, Aurard's struggle was to find any rhythm in extremely limited ice time.

Last season, Aurard's ice time fell to an average of 7:24 per night, and she struggled to produce putting up only four points in 27 games. When looking at Aurard's production per 60 minutes however, she climbed into the top half of the league. When looking at individual scoring chances per 60 minutes, Aurard climbed higher into the top quarter of the league, and she was in the top third for shots per 60.

There wasn't much that went right in New York during their first two seasons, and general manager Pascal Daoust moved mountains this offseason to rectify the Sirens' off ice chemistry, and to bring in players who were willing to create a professional environment and habits on and off the ice.

But the damage for many, including Aurard, was done, and Aurard took the opportunity to move to a team and environment where she saw opportunity, and comfort.

After five seasons in the NCAA in Boston, Aurard chose to move back to the market where her career took off.

Aurard Brings Built In Chemisty

Whether Alina Muller plays her natural center or returns to left wing where Boston deployed her most often over the first two seasons of PWHL play, don't expect Chloe Aurard to be far from Muller as Boston looks to reclaim the magic the duo had with the Northeastern Huskies. The linemates from college were a dynamic pairing who fed off each other, and made the Huskies a difficult team to beat. Boston is banking on a quick return to that, and given Boston's offensive losses this offseason, they'll give Aurard a long runway to find that touch with Muller again.

Boston lost Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka in the expansion process, and lost out on some free agents to the expansion teams as well. General manager Danielle Marmer made several strong moves to bring in experienced players with upside to fill her roster. None however, has the same potential to impact Boston's roster as Aurard.

New Boston head coach Kris Sparre will have work to do to rebuild Aurard's confidence after New York. Boston is unquestionably entering the 2025-26 PWHL season with one of the thinnest rosters league-wide on paper, but it's also an opportunity to players like Aurard, and other new signings like Liz Schepers and Laura Kluge to come in and make an offensive impact, earning opportunities they'd been denied with their former teams.

What Does Aurard Bring To The Fleet?

Not only does Chloe Aurard bring immense potential to rekindle her connection with Muller, but it's not just that chemistry. Aurard's skillset was highly valued by many teams coming into the PWHL, it simply didn't work with limited opportunities, and limited talent to play with as a depth member of New York's lineup. Boston however, sees the untapped potential waiting for them.

“Every time we faced New York, it was clear how fast, physical, and relentless she is on the forecheck—constantly applying pressure and forcing turnovers," said Boston general manager Danielle Marmer of Aurard's potential. "She brings a gritty, competitive edge to her game and isn’t afraid to play with a bit of bite. Chloé also offers great versatility with her skill and hockey IQ, and we’re looking forward to the impact she’ll make in our lineup."

Aurard's puck pursuit, international experience as a leader for France's national team, and hockey IQ are components of her game that will lend well to the style Boston will need to play this season to remain competitive, and beyond that, there's potential for Aurard to be one of the league's biggest breakout players offensively in 2025-26.