Competition and Continuity: Inside the Toronto Sceptres’ 2025 Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Sceptres are keeping things tight this fall.

On October 16, the club announced its 28-player training camp roster ahead of the 2025–26 PWHL season — a smaller group by design, meant to foster competition and focus. Camp opens November 7 at the Ford Performance Centre, with the first full-team practice and media availability slated for November 11.

“We have been very intentional with our training camp roster this year with such a short time together,” said Sceptres general manager Gina Kingsbury in the team’s announcement. “Keeping the roster on the smaller side will allow the players more visibility, and the staff will be able to make better informed decisions. This is a great group of athletes, and we know it will be a competitive period to foster a team built for success.”

The Sceptres’ camp group includes 16 forwards, eight defenders, and four goaltenders — 15 returning players from last season’s roster and a total of 19 already under contract for 2025–26. The remaining invitees are there to push for jobs and prove they belong.

Up Front: Familiar Faces, Fierce Competition

Toronto’s forward group remains largely intact from last year’s playoff run, and the top half of the lineup looks poised to pick up right where it left off. A projected depth chart could see Daryl Watts, Blayre Turnbull, and Jesse Compher anchoring the top line, with Emma Maltais, rookie Emma Gentry, and Natalie Spooner forming another high-speed, high-skill trio.

In the middle six, Kiara Zanon, Maggie Connors, and Emma Woods bring reliability with some potential for offense, while Clara van Wieren, Sara Hjalmarsson, and Claire Dalton provide versatility and special teams’ abilities. Depth forwards Clair DeGeorge, and one of invitees Anneke Rankila, Kristin Della Rovere, or Lauren Messier could round out the mix, all three entering camp looking to make a strong impression.

Rankila, drafted by Toronto, finished the year in a reserve role but returns with something to prove. Della Rovere, a 2023 PWHL draft pick who spent part of last season sidelined by injury, arrives after a year in Italy with Bolzano Eagles — a move that reconnected her to her Italian heritage and opened a path toward potential Olympic participation. Messier, meanwhile, is an intriguing camp invite: a Burlington, Ontario, native coming off a productive collegiate career at Dartmouth, now fighting to earn her first professional contract.

Watching this battle will be a big camp storyline — a mix of pedigree, promise, and persistence.

On the Blue Line: Strength and Stability

If the forward group has open spots up for grabs, Toronto’s defence is almost the opposite — a polished and veteran core that ranks among the most experienced in the PWHL. Ella Shelton and Renata Fast return as one of the league’s elite pairings, combining mobility and poise with international-level experience.

Behind them, Allie Munroe and Kali Flanagan form another battle-tested duo, while Savannah Harmon and Jessica Kondas bring physicality and depth to the bottom pairing. One of Hanna Baskin and Anna Kjellbin is likely to start as a reserve, barring a trade for more scoring depth.

In Net: New Competition Behind a Proven Tandem

Goaltending will have a new look this season with Elaine Chuli and Raygan Kirk forming a solid tandem. The competition will be further down the chart, where Jessie McPherson and Sarah Coe are set to battle for the open depth spot following C.J. Jackson’s free-agent move to PWHL Seattle.

McPherson enters camp with an impressive résumé — a former member of Canada’s U-18 program who played in summer series games before starring at Vermont for four seasons and finishing her NCAA career with Minnesota State. Known for her focus, competitiveness, and technical sharpness, she’s regarded as one of the more driven young goalies in camp.

Coe, meanwhile, arrives after four seasons at RIT, where she faced a heavy workload on a rebuilding team but posted consistently strong individual numbers. Her experience handling high shot volumes could give her an edge in adapting to the pro pace quickly.

Both goalies fit the Kingsbury model — mentally tough, eager to compete, and capable of seizing opportunity.

What’s Next

Kingsbury emphasized that every spot still has to be earned.

“This is a great group of athletes,” she said. “We know it will be a competitive period to foster a team built for success.”

Sceptres’ camp will culminate in a pair of closed preseason scrimmages against the Ottawa Charge on November 16 and 17 at TD Place.

Final rosters for the 2025–26 PWHL season are due November 19, with teams permitted to carry 23 active players and up to three reserves.