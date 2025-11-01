Crease Queens: Who Will Be The PWHL's Top Goaltending Duo This Season

If there was one position most PWHL teams were able to maintain some continuity at in the PWHL through expansion, it was in the cease. Each of the league's three Goaltender of the Year finalists – Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips, and eventual winner Ann-Renee Desbiens – are back with their 2024-25 teams.

Each of those teams has a top starter, but their back up roles are in question. Other teams are clearly taking the tandem approach which worked the last two seasons in Minnesota.

But what duo (or trio) will reign supreme in the PWHL in 2025-26?

1. PWHL Vancouver

Emerance Maschmeyer and Kristen Campbell bring veteran experience from the PWHL and internationally, and a previous relationship working together. Vancouver will have a chance to win every night with either goalie in net. They have both had their ups and downs in consistency and health recently, but look to be entering a fresh year ready for action with an unbelievably deep roster in front of them. Maschmeyer is the starter for now, but there will be healthy competition. Their third spot remains up for grabs, but looks like a lock to go to Kimberly Newell, who could turn into a comeback surprise story.

2. Ottawa Charge

There might not be a better goalie on the planet right now than Gwyneth Philips. When she gets into the zone, almost nothing is beating her, which she proved carrying Ottawa to the Walter Cup finals last year and winning the playoff MVP award despite Ottawa losing to Minnesota. Behind Philips, Finland's Sanni Ahola has shown she can also face a lot of rubber and stand tall. She battled with consistency on the international stage last year, which in an Olympic year, there's a lot for Ahola to step up and prove boding well for the Charge.

3. Minnesota Frost

Maddie Rooney and Nicole Hensley are the winningest duo there is in the PWHL. Each was in net for a Walter Cup title, each has served as a starter both in the PWHL and internationally, and each is ready to take the role they're given on any night. It's a positive situation in Minnesota's crease, which right now looks like Maddie Rooney's to lose. Rooney signed a long term deal in Minnesota, and Hensley being in the final year of her deal will be coming to bat with something to prove. Can they make it three in a row?

4. PWHL Seattle

Corinne Schroeder has remained one of the PWHL's most consistent netminders, and without her stabilizing presence and calm consistency, things could have been a lot worse for New York. With a defensive blueline group and high octane offense in front of her this season, Schroeder should have a few less odd-player rushes and defensive breakdowns to face. If she gets some easier starts, Schroeder's numbers could be eye popping. Behind Schroeder is unproven rookie Hannah Murphy. Murphy has been one of Canada's best in camps and on their development team in recent seasons and is coming off a stellar NCAA career. She won't need to carry the load as long as Schroeder stays healthy, which should allow a soft transition to the pros.

5. Montreal Victoire

The reigning PWHL Goaltender of the Year Ann-Renee Desbiens is back, but it's going to be a busy season for the veteran. She will have the Rivalry Series, and backstopping Canada at the Olympics on the schedule alongside the Victoire's timetable. Montreal is likely expecting Desbiens to take the bulk of their starts this season while sprinkling in Sandra Abstreiter for relief. Abstreiter hasn't played a PWHL game in over a year and has barely played outside international competition since college. Abstreiter has the upside and potential, and has shown she's committed to being in this league. It's a ripe opportunity for her to step in and claim a spot as a full time PWHL player.

6. Toronto Sceptres

Introducing the PWHL's newest tandem in Elaine Chuli and Raygan Kirk. The duo have one goal in Toronto's crease: consistency. Chuli was one of the best backups in the PWHL through her first two seasons, taking on a role she was unaccustomed to. Now she's going to have the opportunity to play more regularly, although Raygan Kirk will have something to say about that. Between the duo, they'll fight for time in a healthy competition that should benefit Toronto on a nightly basis. There's no clear starter, and it's hard to give either an advantage. This will be a play well, win, stay in situation.

7. Boston Fleet

Nobody is questioning Aerin Frankel by placing Boston this low on the list. She's one of the best in the world, although a late season injury certainly ended the 2024-25 season on a low note for the Boston goalie. Frankel will be in a fight this season not only with a weak Boston roster in front of her, but also for the right to start at the 2026 Olympics for USA, something that once seemed untouchable, but now seems within reach for Ottawa's Gwyneth Philips. Behind Frankel in Boston, it's going to be a crap shoot. Boston signed Abbey Levy as a free agent, but she hasn't played well in her 11 appearances over two seasons in the league. She was a standout in the NCAA, but it hasn't translated to the pros where teams have picked apart Levy and made her 6-foot-1 frame look porous. That leaves Amanda Thiele as Boston's other options, and she might be able to steal the backup role, but is no sure thing herself. Thiele had an off year with Ohio State as a senior only managing a .887 save percentage. In fact, her save percentage dropped in each of her five seasons at Ohio State, and she was far from consistent. This is Frankel's ship to captain, and it's likely Boston's other netminders will see very limited action.

8. New York Sirens

Kayle Osborne is New York's starter. Spending time with Team Canada this summer training with their Olympic pool should give the young goalie confidence. Osborne looked very good at sme of Canada's more recent camps, and had a solid first year in the PWHL making 10 appearances. Osborne will face a huge challenge this year with a very young Sirens roster in front of her, and less experience than any other starter in the league. Without a proven backup behind her, New York might give shots to both Callie Shanahan and Kaley Doyle in net this season. Shanahan was the higher pick, and has size, but Doyle was the best goalie to enter the PWHL Draft out of the NCAA statistically last season. There's no telling who will emerge as the backup, and for that matter, if one of the rookies in net won't be challenging Osborne. The good news for Sirens fans is that this trio has immense potential and could easily jump multiple places up this list by Christmas.

