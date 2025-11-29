Daryl Watts, Sarah Nurse Remain Out With Injuries

Two of the league's top stars remain out early in the PWHL season in Daryl Watts and Sarah Nurse.

Nurse was injured and missed the November stop of the Rivalry Series. After playing and scoring in Vancouver's inaugural game, Nurse did not return for their next two games.

Watts was present for Canada's Rivalry Series stops and played for the Toronto Sceptres in their opener but took a hard hit from Minnesota Frost rookie Abby Hustler. She returned to the game but did not skate again during the week for the Sceptres and was ruled out for Saturday's home opener with what the team is calling an "upper-body injury."

The Sceptres listed Watts as day-to-day.

In her place, Toronto signed Burlington-born forward Lauren Messier to a 10-day contract. Messier played for Dartmouth last season and was signed as a reserve by the Sceptres as a free agent camp invite.