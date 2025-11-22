Dreams To Reality: Vancouver Goldeneyes' Home-Opener A Beacon For Young Hockey Players

The city of Vancouver has been hungry for live women’s hockey for what feels like years now — long past the Montréal Victoire’s 4–2 win against the Toronto Sceptres on January 8. Girls in youth programs have been dreaming of seeing their role models in front of their very eyes for close to forever.

On Friday night, those dreams became reality.

14,958 fans packed the Pacific Coliseum on November 21, 2025, to catch the Vancouver Goldeneyes’ 4–3 overtime win against the Seattle Torrent. 317 days between tonight and the last time women’s hockey touched down in Vancouver.

Looking around the Coliseum, there were all sorts of fans in attendance at the Goldeneyes’ historic home-opener. One minute, you’d see members of the Northern Super League champion Vancouver Rise posing with fans alongside their trophy. Next, you’d catch Nathan Rourke and James Butler of the BC Lions decked out in their PWHL gear. You may have even caught sight of Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Räty sporting a hand-written sign with Finnish hockey legend Michelle Karvinen’s name on it.

The cherry on top? Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair and three-time Olympic gold medalist Meghan Agosta showing up to help drop the puck.

“It just goes to show the community here in Vancouver,” Sarah Nurse, who scored the Goldeneyes’ first ever PWHL goal to tie the game 1–1, said postgame of the support from the city. “From day one, not only have the fans embraced us, but it just seems like every other sports team has been here for us and been cheering us on and are really excited for us. I haven’t seen that in my previous places that I played in.”

The support for the Goldeneyes throughout Vancouver has been huge. From the 19,038 in attendance at the Takeover Tour on January 8, to those vocal in online spaces, the Goldeneyes have rolled into town with nothing less than a flock of fans. Nurse was quick to point out how the Coliseum was flooded with Goldeneyes merch despite the team only just revealing their logo a couple of weeks ago. Need I mention the line for the team store, which wrapped around what felt like the entire concourse?

At its heart, the Goldeneyes’ descent in Vancouver is big for the players — but it’s even more-so for those very flocks of fans who made their desire for a PWHL team known back in January. The ones holding signs saying “future PWHL player,” “you can’t spell ‘hero’ without her” — the list goes on.

15-year-old Jess was first introduced to hockey thanks to her dad, who played his entire life. While her favourite PWHL player is currently Natalie Spooner, she listed Jenn Gardiner as a favourite member of the Goldeneyes.

“It just means a lot seeing that women are being represented in hockey way more than before. Growing up, you didn’t really see many except for the Olympics. Now it’s gotten so big and so many people [are] seeing it, and it’s just great to see.”

Mother and daughter duo Phoebe and Augie are both big fans of Jenn Gardiner and Sarah Nurse — both of whom played in the Takeover Tour in front of Vancouver fans back in January. It was through Phoebe’s eldest daughter that Augie first discovered hockey — a sport that she describes as being “very good.”

“I’m really, really happy that we got a Vancouver team,” Phoebe told The Hockey News. “I hope it keeps growing so there’s more spots for the female players — then it will be more encouraging for all the younger players too.”

Michaela and Sarah have both spent 20 years of their lives playing hockey. Both listed players like Nurse, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Kristen Campbell as PWHLers that they’re excited to watch at the Coliseum this season. When asked about one word or phrase to describe witnessing the Goldeneyes take flight at their home-opener, the two agreed upon one particular phrase.

“A long time coming, I think, for women’s hockey in particular.”

Finally, after years of idolizing players who only stopped in Vancouver once or twice a year at most, little girls in Vancouver are able to say that their hockey role model plays for their PWHL team — the Vancouver Goldeneyes.