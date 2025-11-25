Emmy Fecteau Continues Adjustments In Second PWHL Season

Whether coming from the NCAA or U Sports, the jump from college to professional level is significant. Not everyone can arrive and dominate like Sarah Fillier did last year.

Aside from moving to a new city, several adjustments have to be made, as basic as the position you play. That’s what happened to forward Emmy Fecteau when she arrived in New York last season.

“I played centre my entire career,” says Fecteau, when she spoke to The Hockey News on Monday. “And now I’m playing wing, which I haven’t played since peewee. People don’t realize how difficult it is to carry the puck out of the zone.”

Added to that is the physical aspect. The PWHL allows body checking, whereas the NCAA and U Sports do not. "The defenders get there faster, the game is more physical, we get hit, but I was excited because physical play has always been one of my strengths.”Another adjustment is ice time.

With the Concordia Stingers, Fecteau played on the first line and was used in all situations. With New York, she only played seven games with over 10 minutes. However, unlike other rookies in the league, she played all 30 regular-season games.

“People think it’s easy to play in the PWHL,” explains the 26-year-old. “But that’s not the case. Even when you don’t play much, you have to be positive, encourage your teammates. I count myself lucky to have played all 30 games, but I also worked hard to get there.”

“Nobody Knew Who I was!”

And it’s even harder to adjust to a new league when you need to prove yourself to the point Fecteau had to do. Coming from U Sports, Fecteau remembered when she first arrived with her new team after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2024 PWHL draft.

“None of the coaches knew me when I arrived in New York,” Fecteau admits. “I still remember the head coach, Greg Fargo, telling me that he had no idea who I was! I had to rebuild my reputation.”

It demonstrates the huge difference in how players coming from the NCAA and those coming from U Sports are seen in the PWHL. In her last season with Concordia, Fecteau captained her team to the national title, her second with the team. She was also on every mock list in the weeks preceding the PWHL draft.

Hall of Famer Caroline Ouellette, who coached Fecteau at Concordia, told me back then that out of all the girls she had played with, against, or coached, Fecteau was the one with the most heart, that she is an incredible leader, and one of the greatest players she will have ever coached.

That’s quite a statement coming from someone like Ouellette.

And still, the coaching staff in New York didn’t know who she was.

However, and it’s important to point out, even though Greg Fargo didn’t know who she was, Fecteau doesn’t hold it against him, far from it."Greg is the father of two young girls, and you can really see that in the way he interacts with us. He’s truly a good person."

Still a Stinger!

Fecteau’s journey with Concordia was marked by success, and those are years she will never forget.

Even today, she watches her alma mater’s games. Last Sunday, during the University Women’s Hockey Classic held at Place Bell, Fecteau was invited to take part in the ceremonial puck drop for the game between Concordia and Bishop’s.

“I still follow them,” says Fecteau. “I think I’ve only missed one game since the season started. When I can’t attend in person, I watch online. Even today, I talk about plays I learned with the Stingers. That’s going to stay with me for my whole life.”

In Front of Friends and Family

Tonight, Fecteau will be back at Place Bell, this time on skates as she takes the ice with her Sirens teammates against the Victoire in what will be Montreal’s home opener.

Playing in Montreal is always a special moment for Emmy Fecteau.

“My mom bought 20 tickets, I think, for family and friends. There are also a lot of young players I coached who will be there. It’s going to be an intense and physical game, I’m sure. I really can’t wait!”