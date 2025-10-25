Erika Holst Named New Head Coach For Swedish National Team

With the 2026 Olympics rapidly approaching, the Swedish Ice Hockey Association this week announced a change at the helm of Sweden's senior women's national team. Friday the organization announced Erika Holst will be taking over as the new head coach for Sweden, replacing the now departed Ulf Lundberg. Lundberg will finish his current term, including coaching Sweden at the Olympics before handing over the team to Holst.

"With Erika at the helm, Tre Kronor women will have a leader with a strategic eye and unique experience from both playing and leadership at the highest level," said Anders Larsson, chairman of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association in a translated news release. "Her understanding of the development of the game gives us good opportunities to strengthen Swedish women's hockey's position in the world. We look forward to following the work Erika and the team are now undertaking."

Larsson also tanked the departing Lundberg, who has been Sweden's national team head coach for the past six years.

Holst was a long time member of Sweden's national program herself winning silver at the 2006 Olympic Games, bronze at the 2002 Olympics, and World Championship bronze medals in 2005 and 2007. It was Sweden's most successful period internationally, one the nation is hoping to recapture under her guidance.

"Being the national team captain of a Swedish national team is the most honorable assignment you can have, and I am very proud and happy to be leading Tre Kronor women from the spring onwards," said Holst. "There are a lot of exciting things happening in the coming years; many good players are coming, SDHL is getting better and better, and at the same time the international calendar is being redrawn. It requires some new thinking, I think. So I am looking forward to the assignment, while at the same time I am fully focused on Frölunda's season until then."

Holst is the head coach of the SDHL's Frölunda, guiding the team to their first ever SDHL championship last season.

"I have lived my whole life for Swedish ice hockey and for the blue and yellow jersey with the crowns on it. I feel a great passion to come back to the environment where we develop our top players and strive to challenge the best in the world," said Erika Holst.

Holst's first task as new head coach will be assembling a roster for the 2026 World Championships. Holst captained Sweden's national team as a player from 2002 until her final tournament in 2012. She remains one of the most decorated players in Swedish women's hockey history.