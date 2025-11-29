Fans Loud And Loyal In Seattle Despite The Torrent Being Shut Out 3-0

From player introductions to final stick taps, Seattle Torrent fans were loud and engaged through the inaugural home opener.

Seattle loves its hometown players like Marah Wagner who received thunderous applause and cheers upon her introduction. After the game, when asked how it felt to play in front of her hometown, Wagner said, “Tremendous. I’m absolutely speechless. Seeing how much support we have already and just seeing how loud the crowd has gotten- it’s amazing. It’s a great feeling.”

Climate Pledge Arena was unsurprisingly loud as this game set the record for the largest attendance for a women’s hockey game in a US arena and the highest attended home game in PWHL history.

The Torrent Unsuccessful in Overcoming Goal Deficit

However, fans would be deprived of the team’s first goal in theirhome arena for at least a few more days as the Minnesota Frost shut out the Torrent 3-0. Corinne Schroeder stopped 22 of 25 shots, but penalties, mistakes, and the growing pains of a new team left the Torrent down too far to come back in this game.

Seattle started off strong and aggressive, outshooting the Frost eight to four until the final minutes of the first. It was then that Minnesota, hungry for their first win of the season, fired on Schroeder with a big push that led to a bad bounce and a goal by Frost’s Kelly Pannek at 18:08.

The score remained 1-0 through the second, but the Torrent only registered four shots on goal through the entire 20 minutes. Lexie Adzija went to the box for interference at 7:46, and Danielle Serdachny for tripping at 12:45, giving the Frost two Power Play opportunities. Seattle killed both off, but it’s dangerous to let the defending Walter Cup Champions have too many of those chances.

The Torrent would find that out in the third after two of their own unsuccessful Power Play opportunities. Pannek scored her second goal of the day at 9:48 into the period to put the Frost up 2-0. Julia Gosling was called for hooking at 12:00 into the period and the Frost turned that into the third and final goal at 13:31 by Grace Zumwinkle.

Seattle tried to rally in the third with 18 shots on goal, outshooting the Frost 7-0 through the first ten minutes of play, but just couldn’t sneak past Minnesota goaltender Nicole Hensley who saved 30/30. Seattle fans, while disappointed with the result, remained supportive, excited, and extremely loud for the PWHL team they had waited so long to see.

Cornerstones to Grow On

Neutral-zone turnovers continue to be an issue for the Torrent as they get used to hearing one another’s voices and learn each other’s tendencies. It is obvious on the ice that chemistry is building between the players though. Time and time again Torrent players came to the defense of their teammates. That’s certainly something encouraging to see and something the team can build upon.

The top line of Hannah Bilka, Danielle Serdachny, and Jessie Eldridge continues to impress. They stood out during the Vancouver game in creating chances, and again during this home opener. The second line of Julia Gosling, Alex Carpenter, and Hilary Knight thrilled during this game as they had fifteen shots between the three of them.

Of her line and the offense as a whole, Knight said, “When generating offense, it’s a good position to be in. What a great way to start the first period. Really encouraged by our group and being able to pepper and flurry the net front like that was awesome. We’re going to continue that and take that away from this game for sure.”

Seattle never threw in the towel, even when down by three. Head coach Steve O’Rourke touched on that following the game, “I think we fed off the building the last six minutes there when we were behind and we just didn’t quit. We just kept pushing to the end, but I liked a lot of things we did tonight. Much better from Vancouver to tonight. I know the result isn’t what we want, but like I said before, this is going to be a journey for us to get this identity to go.”

If the large crowd and even louder cheers are any indication, Seattle fans are along for the journey right alongside this Torrent team.