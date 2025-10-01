Full 2025-26 PWHL Schedule Announced, Here's A Look

The PWHL officially unveiled their 2025-26 regular season schedule today. The league is set to drop the puck

Puck drop on the 2025-26 regular season is slated for November 21 with a pair of games including the Minnesota Frost hosting the Toronto Sceptres and the inaugural game for PWHL Vancouver as they host PWHL Seattle at the Pacific Coliseum.

“Season Three is here, and we couldn't be more thrilled," said Toronto Sceptres general manager Gina Kingsbury. "Each year, the league gets stronger, the competition gets fiercer, and the bond with our fans grows deeper."

The league will enter their first international break following games on December 7 with a 10-day break that will include the Rivalry Series and Women's Euro Hockey Tour.

The league will take a month break with all eight teams in action January 28 before players from across the league travel to Italy for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.

“Season Three will be truly special with the highly anticipated debut of our first expansion teams in Seattle and Vancouver and the growth of the PWHL community to the West Coast,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. “We can’t wait for puck drop to see the impact our new and returning players will make, and to deliver a competitive season with even more games for fans to enjoy.”

One significant change is that the World Championships will not take place in April this year as the PWHL is set to play throughout the month with the regular season this year coming to a close with all eight teams in action on April 25.

Home openers across the league will take place over the first eight days of league competition. The Minnesota Frost kick it off on Friday, November 21, 2025, 7pm ET against the Toronto Sceptres at Grand Casino Arena. PWHL Vancouver follows it later that night at 10 pm ET against PWHL Seattle at Pacific Coliseum.

The following day, Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 7pm ET, the Ottawa Charge open their home schedule versus the New York Sirens at TD Place. On Sunday November 23, the Boston Fleet host the Montreal Victoire for a 1 pm ET puck drop at the Tsongas Center.

Montréal's home opener will happen two days later on Tuesday, November 25 at 7 pm ET versus the New York Sirens at Place Bell.

PWHL Seattle opens their home schedule at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, November 28 at 4 pm ET against the reigning champion Minnesota Frost.

New York and Toronto are the final teams to open their home schedules on Saturday, November 29. New York hosts Vancouver at 12 pm ET, at Prudential Center, while Toronto hosts the Boston Fleet at 2pm ET at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The 2025-26 season will be the third for the league which formally announced their foundation in 2023 before dropping the puck for the first time ever on New Years Day 2024.

Here's the full PWHL schedule.