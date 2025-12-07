Game Preview: Minnesota Frost at Boston Fleet

The Boston Fleet look to extend their undefeated record today as they take on the two-time Walter Cup Champions, the Minnesota Frost.

Heading into the matchup, the Fleet have won their first three contests–shutting out their opponent in two of those games.

What to Know - Fleet

The Fleet played their last game four days ago against the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

In the first few games, the team allowed only one goal past Aerin Frankel, who has had a strong start.

Frankel isn't the only one having a good season, Susanna Tapani has three points in three games, leading the Fleet early.

The rookies have also played well. The biggest offseason acquisition for the Fleet was Haley Winn, whom the Fleet drafted second overall in the PWHL Draft. Winn has been incredible with her two-way play, protecting the blue line for the Fleet.

Another rookie has hit her stride as well. Abby Newhook has two goals in her first three PWHL games after being drafted by the Fleet this offseason.

The team sits atop the league at 3-0-0-0, with a perfect record.

What to Know - Frost

The Minnesota Frost head into Boston with an overall record of 2-1-0-0. The team is undefeated on the road with a record of 2-0-0-0.

The team dropped their home opener, but have been on a two-game winning streak since.

Kendall Coyne-Schofield leads with four goals and one assist, recording a point in every game.

Matchup

The teams will play at Agganis Arena today, home of the Boston University Terriers. The Fleet played two games there last season and are set to play four games at Agganis this year.

The puck will drop at 3 PM as the Fleet looks to continue their historic start to the season.