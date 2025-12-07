Goldeneyes Dominate Sirens For Franchise’s First Regulation Win

The Goldeneyes delivered their most complete performance of the season, shutting out the Sirens 4-0 in front of a lively home crowd. After a challenging stretch of games, Vancouver looked composed, connected, and confident from the opening puck drop, showcasing a level of structure and chemistry that had been lacking on their road trip.

The tone was set early in the first period when Abby Boreen scored the first goal. From the opening shift, the Goldeneyes looked sharper and more connected, moving with noticeably better rhythm and purpose. Clean breakouts and crisp neutral-zone passing allowed Vancouver to control pace and possession, a major shift from recent performances.

Shortly after Boreen’s opener, Seggetti created a strong scoring chance, forcing the Sirens’ goaltender into action. The Sirens earned the game’s first power play following a tripping penalty, but Vancouver remained composed and generated short-handed pressure of their own. Emerance Maschmeyer was outstanding in goal, making key early saves to keep momentum firmly on Vancouver’s side.

Ashton Bell extended the lead with a second goal after a sequence of clean, confident passing that highlighted how well the Goldeneyes were reading off one another. Just 63 seconds later, Jenn Gardiner made a major impact in her second home game of the season, scoring in her hometown to make it 3-0 and soaking in the moment afterward.

“It’s pretty special. There are a lot of people in the building and just throughout the whole city of Vancouver and the province of B.C.,” Gardiner said postgame. “But more importantly, our team played an incredible game tonight… it felt good to get that win at home.”

The team closed out the first period with firm control of both the puck and the game.

Defensively, Vancouver delivered one of its strongest performances of the season, limiting second chances and controlling the pace through smart positioning and strong gap control. At the heart of it all was Emerance Maschmeyer, who had a flawless performance in net to earn the shutout.

“My job is to show up every single night… I’m making one save at a time,” Maschmeyer said. “I’ll try my very best to be that solid rock back there for them and that calm presence.”

The Sirens came out with urgency in the second period, pushing the pace early and generating extended offensive-zone time. Maschmeyer remained rock solid, calmly turning aside every opportunity and frustrating the opposing attack. Vancouver responded with discipline and structure, keeping sticks in lanes and bodies clear in front.

A tripping call gave the Goldeneyes a chance on the power play, and while they didn’t find the back of the net, their puck movement and spacing stood out. Gardiner continued to make her presence felt, driving hard on the forecheck with consistent dump-and-chase pressure and making life difficult for the Sirens’ defence. Vancouver tightened its structure as the period wore on, limiting rebounds and protecting the front of the net effectively.

Abby Boreen struck again in the third period to make it 4–0, a goal that perfectly symbolized Vancouver’s relentless mindset. Instead of sitting back, the Goldeneyes continued to push the pace, hunt pucks, and generate offence. The passing remained crisp, the transitions were smooth, and the lines appeared completely in sync as the team played with visible confidence and trust.

“We knew we had to turn it around, and we did just that,” Boreen said.

One of the most noticeable differences from previous games was Vancouver’s improved structure and execution through the neutral zone. Head coach Brian Idalski credited the team’s growth in how they handled the puck and moved as a unit.

“We’ve improved a lot as far as breakouts, our exits, playing with a little more pace coming up the ice and with possession,” Idalski said. “When we do that, we’re a pretty good team.”

The Goldeneyes’ penalty kill was outstanding throughout the night, aggressively reading the Sirens’ setups and crowding puck carriers to eliminate time and space. Physicality also played a major role, with heavy hits and strong board battles wearing down the Sirens as the game progressed.

“I think it’s pretty defeating when you’re the other team and you’re getting hit and pinned… we’re in on the forecheck,” Gardiner said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on – making this building the hardest place to play.”

Maschmeyer capped off her shutout performance with calm, confident saves right through the final buzzer, as Vancouver killed off a late penalty in the final minute to preserve the clean sheet. The bench remained composed, focused, and in sync; a clear visual departure from the frantic play seen in earlier games.

By the final horn, the Goldeneyes had secured a convincing 4–0 shutout, their first regulation win at home and a statement performance in front of their fans. With cleaner passing, smarter decisions, stronger defensive structure, and growing trust throughout the lineup, Vancouver showed exactly what they are capable of when everything clicks.

This performance didn’t just end in two points — it felt like a promising start to a new chapter for the Goldeneyes.