Goldeneyes Hold Strong as Campbell Shines in 2-1 Win Over Ottawa Charge

The Goldeneyes continued their perfect run at home, becoming the first PWHL team to win their first three home games with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge. In a fast, physical matchup, Vancouver leaned on team cohesion, timely goals, and an outstanding performance from goaltender Kristen Campbell to secure the win.

The Goldeneyes opened the scoring in the first period after sustained pressure, with Katie Chan tipping the puck into the net to give the home side an early lead. Ottawa controlled much of the shot volume early but the Goldeneyes generated quality chances of their own, including two breakaways that went unfinished. Despite that, the energy level remained high, with little stagnant play and a noticeable commitment to getting pucks to the net.

Defensively, Claire Thompson stood out immediately, chasing down an Ottawa skater to eliminate what would have been a dangerous one-on-one opportunity. In net, Campbell looked calm and composed, a sharp contrast to her previous start. She tracked the puck well, read plays confidently, and even sprawled to prevent a loose puck from crossing the line. While Ottawa applied pressure, the Goldeneyes showed improved cohesion, allowing few opportunities for the Ottawa Charge to have a clear shot on net.

The pace picked up even more in the second period. Vancouver extended its lead when Jenn Gardiner intercepted a pass and drove directly to the net, finishing cleanly without hesitation. The game grew increasingly physical as both teams leaned into aggressive forechecking and net-front battles. Tereza Vanišová created a strong opportunity by taking the puck hard to the crease, while Thompson continued her excellent night on the back end with multiple key defensive plays.

Campbell remained steady, communicating clearly with her defence and directing traffic in front of the net. Strong defensive contributions from Brooke McQuigge and additional chances from Gardiner helped Vancouver maintain control heading into the third period.

Ottawa pushed hard in the final frame, forcing Campbell into a series of early saves as the Charge increased their offensive urgency. Vancouver’s passing improved as the period went on, with players finding rhythm and connecting more consistently with their linemates. Vanišová was particularly aggressive on the forecheck, unafraid to battle along the boards and in tight spaces.

Thompson once again dazzled, weaving through multiple Ottawa players in front of the net to generate a shot, while Mellissa Channell-Watkins made key interceptions to disrupt Ottawa’s attack. After an Ottawa tripping call on Abby Boreen, Vancouver went to the power play. However, it was Campbell who stole the spotlight, making multiple remarkable saves on a shorthanded breakaway; a situation that shouldn’t have developed, but one she handled with poise and authority.

The Charge finally broke through late in the third to make it 2-1, setting up a tense final stretch. Fatigue began to show for the Goldeneyes, and Ottawa pulled their goalie in the final minute to add extra pressure. Campbell, however, was nothing short of exceptional, turning aside chance after chance and refusing to allow the equalizer.

In the final seconds, Vancouver held firm, sealing the victory with a composed and confident finish from their goaltender. Campbell’s performance was the defining factor, showcasing resilience, confidence, and growth from her previous start.

With the win, the Goldeneyes remain unbeaten at home and make league history as the first PWHL team to win their first three home games, a testament to their evolving chemistry, defensive commitment, and a goaltender who rose to the occasion when it mattered most.