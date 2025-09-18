Gosling, Serdachny, Pejsova Among Sophomores Set For Big Second Seasons

Sophomores in the PWHL, in general, have seen an uptick in performance, unlike the NHL where the dreaded sophomore slump has been well documented.

This season, there are several players across the league who had less than stellar rookie campaigns, but are poised for breakout years in the PWHL as second year players.

Among those are Danielle Serdachny, Julia Gosling, and Daniela Pejsova among others.

Here's a conversation between C Benwell, Chris Sinclair, and Ian Kennedy talking about these players, and others, who might see a big boost to their performance as PWHL sophomores.