Halifax Sells Out First PWHL Game Immediately, Game Two Nearly Sell Out

Halifax will host a pair of PWHL games at the 11,093 seat Scotiabank Centre in December and January, but those without tickets already might miss out.

Game one of the PWHL Takeover Tour in Halifax between the Montreal Victoire and Toronto Sceptres sold out within minutes of going on sale Friday morning.

Game two on January 11 between the Ottawa Charge and Boston Fleet has roughly 20 lower bowl seats remaining, and a few hundred upper bowl seats.

Last year, PWHL Takeover Tour games in Vancouver (19,038) and Quebec City (18,259) both sold out, while Edmonton (17,518) came close.

Halifax's attendance numbers will surpass multiple games from the 2024-25 PWHL Takeover Tour including stops in St. Louis (8,579), Raleigh (10,782), and Buffalo (8,512), and it's safe to predict that had more seats been available, Halifax could have surpassed others.

Halifax and Hamilton join Quebec City as the only non-NHL markets to host a PWHL game.