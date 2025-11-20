Hamilton Mayor Thrilled For Arrival Of PWHL Takeover Tour, And Potential Expansion

Hamilton, Ontario will host what could be the first professional hockey game at the newly renovated TD Coliseum early in 2026. Unlike the past however, it won't be a men's game between American Hockey League teams, or an NHL game in a city that has long pursued a franchise.

Instead, it will be a PWHL Takeover Tour stop on January 3, 2026 between the Toronto Sceptres and Seattle Torrent. Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath is excited to see the PWHL come to town. The former Ontario NDP leader is thrilled to bring talented athletes, including soon-to-be Olympians to town, and also for the benefits to Hamilton.

“The City of Hamilton is thrilled to welcome the PWHL to the newly redeveloped TD Coliseum," Horwath told The Hockey News. "To have world-class athletes, including Olympians and some of the best players in the game - compete here is incredibly exciting for Hamiltonians."

"This moment reflects more than a great event; it shows what the revitalized TD Coliseum means for our community. It brings new energy into our downtown, supports local businesses, and creates opportunities for people to come together and share experiences that spark pride and connection."

Hamilton has a rich women's hockey history including the Hamilton Golden Hawks. Founded in 1977, the Golden Hawks were Canadian national champions in 1986 and 1987, and earned the right to serve as the first ever Team Canada at the 1987 World Women's Hockey Tournament, the precursor event to the first official World Championship in 1990. The Golden Hawks donned Team Canada jerseys and took home gold at the event. A photo of the team hung for years in TD Coliseum, formerly known as Copps Coliseum.

The Coliseum was originally built in 1985 and today seats 17,383 fans for hockey. The venue has hosted many prominent hockey moments including the 1986 World Junior Championships, 1987 Canada Cup, 1990 Memorial Cup, and 1991 Canada Cup, as well as serving as the home venue for AHL and OHL teams over the years. Copps Coliseum was also central to a number of failed bids for NHL teams including in 1990, 1997, and most notably in 2007 and 2009 in bids backed by Jim Balsille. Another attempt was made in 2011, but none succeeded.

In 2023, renovations began on the facility which resulted in the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs permanently relocating to Brantford, and the CEBL's Hamilton Honey Badgers to Brampton. It leaves only the NLL's Toronto Rock as tenants at the venue, and opens the door not only for the PWHL to visit on the Takeover Tour, but to potentially expand to the city. The PWHL has stated on many occasions that venues are a primary factor deciding potential expansion markets, and the league touted the benefits of their first primary tenancy at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum, something the league could have in Hamilton as well.

"Hamilton has a deep and passionate hockey tradition, and we are seeing strong, growing enthusiasm for women’s professional sport," Horwath said. "With the momentum in our core and the strength of our fan base, Hamilton is well-positioned to continue hosting major events like this, and, potentially, a future PWHL team. The Coliseum has long been a cultural touchstone in our city, and seeing it come alive again with this level of talent is inspiring, especially for young girls who are dreaming big about what’s possible.”