Hilary Knight Named First Seattle Torrent Captain In Franchise History

Hilary Knight will serve as the inaugural captain for the PWHL's Seattle Torrent. She not only becomes the first captain in Seattle's history, but she becomes the first PWHL player ever to captain two teams after serving as captain of the Boston Fleet for the team's first two seasons.

"As a trailblazer in our sport, I can’t think of someone better to be the first-ever captain of the Seattle Torrent," said Torrent GM Meghan Turner. "Hilary will set the tone for this team and this organization in our inaugural season. We’re excited to see her leadership on full display."

Knight has also served as captain of Team USA since 2023 winning two gold medals with USA in that span at the World Championships. She'll head into the 2026 Olympics again set to lead USA.

Last season Knight tied for the PWHL scoring lead with 29 points in 30 games.

"It’s a huge honor to lead what is already a phenomenal group," said Knight. "And to do it in an inaugural season in a city and region that has such a deep, rich history of women’s sports legacies is incredible.

Internationally, Knight is the all-time scoring leader in all categories at the World Championship, and has played the most Olympic games all-time for USA among women's hockey players.

Knight and the Seattle Torreent will make their PWHL debut November 21 on the road against the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

The moment @HilaryKnight became the first-ever captain of the Seattle Torrent 🌀