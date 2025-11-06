It's Official: Seattle's PWHL Team To Be Known As Seattle Torrent

The PWHL's newest teams now have names. The first to be announced was PWHL Seattle, who will now be known as the Seattle Torrent.

The announcement was made in a video narrated by Hilary Knight.

According to a league media release, "Torrent draws inspiration from the powerful waterways that shape and connect Washington’s unique landscape, symbolizing the team’s determination to carve its own path. The logo features an “S” that serves as both a letterform for Seattle and a rush of water, its flowing curves mirroring river channels. The primary color palette of Slate Green and Blue — both Shadow and Glacier Blue — reflects the distinctive ways in which Seattle's waterways shape the region and pays tribute to Seattle's unique sports community. The leading colors are complemented by Foam, Haze Grey, and Basalt Black."





“I’m so excited for friends, family and fans to learn that we’re officially the Seattle Torrent, and to be a part of it,” said Torrent forward Hilary Knight. “Whenever you’re looking at the culture of a group, you want it to be a really strong room — and to pair that with an incredible city with a storied sports legacy and a brand new identity that speaks to all of that, it’s a great recipe for us.”

The Seattle Torrent will open their PWHL season November 21 on the road in Vancouver.

More coverage to come on this story.