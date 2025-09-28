Italian Defender Nadia Mattivi Sure To Draw PWHL Attention

Johanna Fallman spent the inaugural PWHL season playing for PWHL New York. Now back in Sweden with Luleå, Fallman knows what a PWHL defender looks like, and she sees one in her Luleå teammate Nadia Mattivi.

Mattivi, a former captain of Boston University, and Italian national team member who will become an Olympian in 2026, is the reigning SDHL Defender of the Year. According to Fallman, who is Mattivi's blueline partner, she can't imagine PWHL teams passing on the talented defender.

"I was actually sitting on the bench thinking about it," Fallman said in a translated interview. "I would be surprised if none of the clubs over there sign her for next season. Of course I hope she stays here, but it would have been misconduct of them not to take her."

Mattivi is not only the reigning SDHL Defender of the Year, she's also the reigning Best Defender from the Division 1B World Championships, helping Italy earn promotion to the Division 1A level. It was her fourth Best Defender honor at the event, and she also owns three Best Defender awards from the U-18 Division 1B World Championships.

Last season with Luleå, Mattivi scored 27 points in 34 games after notching back-to-back 17 point seasons while captaining Boston University in the NCAA.

This year Mattivi is off to a torrid start scoring 11 points through only seven games, sitting only a point behind Noora Tulus, who spent last season in the PWHL with the New York Sirens.