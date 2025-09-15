Janecke, Peschel, Kraemer Among Top NCAA Women's Hockey Players To Watch This Season

The NCAA is talent laden this season with a stacked 2026 PWHL Draft class ready to graduate, and waves of young players coming from Europe, and already in the NCAA set to take another step forward.

Among the draft eligible players are seniors such as Tessa Janecke, Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms, Lacey Eden, and Emma Peschel.

Underclass players like Caitlin Kraemer, Joy Dunne, Ava McNaughton, Eve Gascon, and Chloe Primerano have already made their presence known at senior national team camps this summer.

C Benwell, Ian Kennedy, and Chris Sinclair discuss their picks for players to watch this season in NCAA women's hockey.