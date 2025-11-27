Jenner Scores Twice as Ottawa Rolls Past the Vancouver Goldeneyes

The Ottawa Charge welcomed the Vancouver Goldeneyes to TD Place looking to rebound from their shutout loss to New York in the home opener. Emotions ran high with the return of familiar faces in Emerance Maschmeyer, Ashton Bell, and Tereza Vanišová. The game also marked the season debuts of forward Anna Shokhina, who was a healthy scratch in the opener, and defender Kate Reilly. Both took part in a pregame rookie lap.

Ottawa set the tone early. Brianne Jenner opened the scoring with her first of the season on the power play at 2:25 of the first. Mannon McMahon, Rebecca Leslie, and Anna Meixner added to the lead. Jenner later picked up her second, while Vancouver’s Claire Thompson scored the lone Goldeneyes goal. Gwyneth Philips finished with another strong outing when called upon, making 18 saves in a 5-1 Ottawa win.

Instant Analysis

A key to Ottawa's win was their gap control from both the forward group and defenders. Their aggressive forecheck and physical play helped them to win the battles and gain puck control and offensive zone time for extended stretches. This led to high danger scoring chances and secondary opportunities, helping the Charge lead in the shots on goal category in each of the three periods, finishing with 35 to Vancouver's 19.

The defence also played their part at their own end, as well as offensively, establishing themselves net front and protecting the blue paint, getting into lanes and reducing Vancouver's shot options. They ensured the puck transitioned quickly up the ice, and activated offensively, providing another scoring option for the forwards. Each of Ottawa's first three goals were generated by strong plays from the defenders, with a Charge blueliner earning an assist on each. With her point on the opening goal by Jenner, Rory Guilday has her first career PWHL point.

Special teams has been an opportunity for this team through the preseason and game one of the season. Not the story in this game. Ottawa converted on its first and only power play opportunity and held Vancouver to one goal on three chances, limiting their high danger looks.

Quotables

"It wasn't that our effort wasn't good in game one, it's just that things weren't clicking quite the same. We were able to look at a few of the areas we wanted to get better at. This is a group that's all in. We showed it last year and we're in it again this year. There was a competitiveness to the game today that was great" - head coach Carla MacLeod

The Ottawa Charge next take to the ice December 2 when they welcome the Minnesota Frost to TD Place in their first meeting since Minnesota defeated the Cha the Walter Cup.