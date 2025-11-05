Keopple's Line Set To Take Flight At Seattle Fashion Show

Mariah Keopple is entering her third season on the ice in the PWHL. The Princeton grad's hockey career is set to take flight with PWHL Seattle, and with any luck, so is her career in fashion. As a member of the Montreal Victoire the past two seasons, Keopple's game day outfits caught the eye of fans, and she's set to showcase her new fashion label at Fashion In Flight, a runway show November 8 at Seattle's Museum of Flight.

For Keopple, who is now a professional women's hockey veteran, this will be her rookie event showcasing her runway collection as a designer and owner of RIAH THE LABEL.

"I am most looking forward to just the overall experience of the show," Keopple told The Hockey News. "Given, this is my first ever runway collection it’s such an incredible opportunity to experience something that I hope to do more in the future, but gaining this experience is what I’m most looking forward to."

Keopple will be one of five designers featured in the fashion show, which is being produced by Fashion District NW. According to Keopple, her label is all about self-expression, and personal power.

This offseason in preparation for the event, Keopple has found balance between off-ice training, practicing, and creating her clothing.

"My day to day is basically split morning and afternoon," she said. "Mornings I train...and then afternoons I spend as much time in the studio as I can. Obviously being an athlete first means that I schedule exactly what i’m doing in the studio very structured to maximize the time I spend in the studio."

Keopple signed as a free agent this offseason with PWHL Seattle after two seasons in Montreal.

The Fashion In Flight show will take place on November 8 at Seattle's Museum of Flight at 7pm.