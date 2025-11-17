Large Number Of PWHL Draft Picks Remain Unsigned Only 48 Hours Before Deadline

November 19. It's the official day PWHL rosters must be finalized. The puck drops on the league's third season two days later on November 21.

It's giving some fans cause for alarm as a large number of 2025 PWHL Draft picks remain unsigned, and each team still must ink players to complete their 23 player rosters. This season the PWHL is requiring three goaltenders to be signed as part of the 23 player roster.

In Boston, the team has 20 of their 23 required players signed including two goalies, six defenders and 12 forwards. Remaining unsigned from their 2025 PWHL Draft class are forwards Olivia Mobley and Abby Newhook, defender Riley Brengman, and goaltender Amanda Thiele.

The reigning champion Minnesota Frost still have forward Vanessa Upson and defenders Ava Rinker and Brooke Becker unsigned from their 2025 class. They sit at 19 signed including 11 forwards, five defenders and three goaltenders

Montreal may be in the most dire situation as they've reportedly hit a stalemate with some in contract negotiations. They have second round pick Natalie Mlynkova and third round pick Skylar Irving unsigned up front as well as Maya Labad. On the back end Tamara Giaquinto is unsigned. Montreal currently has two goaltenders, six defenders, and 11 forwards signed for 19 of their 23.

Moving to New York, the Sirens have the highest pick of any team still to sign in third overall pick Casey O'Brien. New York still has forwards Maddi Wheeler and Anna Bargman, and goalie Kaley Doyle left to sign from their 2025 picks as well. They have two goalies, seven defenders, and 10 forwards signed for 19 players.

The Ottawa Charge sit in the unique situation that the'll need to cut a signed player if they intend to add their lone unsigned draft pick in Peyton Hemp, or one of the notable camp invitations they brought to Canada's capital. Ottawa already has three goaltenders, eight defenders, and 12 forwards under contract for 23 players.

Heading west, the expansion Seattle Torrent have three goalies, six defenders, and 10 forwards signed, sitting four short of their 23 player final roster. Those vying for spots include unsigned draft picks Olivia Wallin, Lily Delianedis, Jada Habisch, and Lyndie Lobdell.

The Toronto Sceptres have work to do on the contract front with second round pick Kiara Zanon, who has been strong for Toronto in the preseason unsigned up front along with picks Sara Hjalmarsson and Clara Van Weiren. They also have not signed defender Hanna Baskin. Toronto will need to sign one of two free agent invites in net, and likely 2-3 more forwards. They currently have 19 players signed.

Finally, the Vancouver Goldeneyes have 22 players inked with the main remaining decision in net among their two free agent invites to fill their third goalie position. Their lone unsigned draft pick is University of British Columbia alumni Chanreet Bassi, who based on her utilization in preseason games looks more like a player destined for a reserve spot.

In total 25 players, the equivalent of 52% of all 2025 PWHL Draft picks remain unsigned with only 48 hours before rosters need to be finalized. The number includes seven picks from the first three rounds.