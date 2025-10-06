Minnesota Frost Sign Britta Curl-Salemme To Two Year Extension

The Minnesota Frost are keeping 2024 PWHL Draft pick Britta Curl-Salemme around through the 2027-28 season after announcing a contract extension for the sophomore forward. Curl originally signed a two-year deal ahead of her rookie year with the Frost.

“We knew what we were getting in Britta, and she has lived up to every expectation,” said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. “She’s made a meaningful impact on the ice, brought great energy to the locker room, and is one of the first to step up to volunteer in our community. It’s no surprise she was a two-time captain in college. We're looking forward to three more seasons of having her in the Frost family and can't wait to watch her continue to grow as a player and a person.”

Curl-Salemme, 25, had nine goals and 15 points in 28 games as a PWHL rookie and added three goals in seven playoff games en route to Minnesota winning their second consecutive Walter Cup.

“I am thrilled to be staying in Minnesota for the next three years,” said Curl-Salemme. “This community and organization feels like home, and I can’t wait to compete for another Walter Cup wearing the Frost jersey in front of our great fans!”

Curl-Salemme, a Wisconsin alumni, is also currently a member of USA's senior national team and will look to earn a roster spot with USA for the 2026 Olympics.