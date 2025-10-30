Minnesota Frost Unveil New Commemorative Walter Cup Jersey Patches For Year Three

The Minnesota Frost have unveiled the first-ever commemorative jerseys in PWHL history to celebrate the team’s back-to-back championships during the 2025-26 season.

The jersey feature a Walter Cup patch, including two stars representing the team’s back-to-back titles.

“It has been an incredible run in Minnesota for our team, and we're excited to recognize the success of the previous seasons,” said Frost General Manager Melissa Caruso. “Our fans have embraced the Frost colors and branding over the last season, and this is a cool opportunity for them to join the players in a unique tribute to our championship seasons.”

The jerseys will be worn into January and will be complimented by new updates to Minnesota's on-ice look which this season will include purple helmets, gloves, and pants replacing the generic black the team had worn with their purple uniforms.

The team will hold a media event to officially unveil the commemorative patch with Claire Butorac, Kelly Pannek, Nicole Hensley, Maddie Rooney, Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise all on hand at the Mall of America at 4pm.

