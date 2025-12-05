Montreal's Lina Ljungblom Confirms She Has Mono, Timeline For Return Unclear

Lina Ljungblom was supposed to be a key component of the Montreal Victoire's attack this season. Having a year under her belt in the PWHL, expectations were high for the Swedish forward.

Ljungblom however, wasn't on the ice for Montreal at training camp, and she hasn't skated with the team in the month the Victoire have now been together. This week Ljungblom confirmed to Swedish hockey outlet hockeysverige.se that she has mononucleosis and a throat infection.

"I've been sick. This is the fourth week I've been in due to glandular fever and some kind of throat infection, so I've been on antibiotics. So it's been a lot," she said in a translated interview.

Ljungblom will undergo more medical testing next week, but her timeline to return is unknown. She reported that she's been unable to skate, or train, and some days unable to even go for a walk with her illness.

Mononucleosis can cause an enlarged spleen or other internal issues including liver problems.

Even after Ljungblom is given the all-clear from doctors, it's expected she'll need a few weeks to get back into game shape before making her season debut for the Victoire. While the Victoire would welcome her early return, Ljungblom, who will not play for Sweden at this month's Women's Euro Hockey Tour stop in Finland, could remain out until after Christmas.

She's not focused too far into the future, although being at 100% in time for the 2026 Olympics is likely her true target at this point.

The Montreal Victoire play again on December 7 before a 10 day gap in their schedule until December 17.