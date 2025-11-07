Murphy, Heise Lead USA To Dominant Game One Win Over Canada In Rivalry Series

Abbey Murphy and Team USA were too much for Canada in the opening game of the 2025 Rivalry Series. USA took the opening game of the series 4-1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

After Canada opened the scoring with Sarah Fillier scoring. After a few whacks at the puck net front from Natalie Spooner, a rebound popped out high to Fillier who beat Frankel.

Only 16 seconds later however, Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise buried the equalizer, and USA never looked back.

In the second period, Heise found Abbey Murphy wide open backdoor for her first of the game, before later in the frame, on a nearly identical play, Heise connected with Murphy again.

Early in the third, Abbey Murphy who is challenging for the NCAA scoring lead with the University of Minnesota found her spot again and finished the hat trick with Heise picking up her third assist and fourth point of the game.

Canada and USA will play game two of the Rivalry Series Saturday, November 8 in Buffalo, New York.

The final two games of the Rivalry Series will be in December in Edmonton, Alberta. The series is the last international opportunity for Canada and USA to prepare ahead of the 2026 Olympics.

PWHL training camps open tomorrow with the regular season beginning November 21. All players from the Rivalry Series will rejoin their teams Monday.