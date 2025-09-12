NCAA Preseason Power Rankings: Wisconsin Sits Alone

The NCAA season is about to drop the puck with teams from the WCHA and ECAC again expected to dominate national rankings, and the national championship tournament itself.

In the WCHA, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, and Minnesota-Duluth again sit in an upper echelon. In the ECAC, Cornell, Colgate, and Clarkson again look like the teams to beat.

From the best of the rest, Hockey East programs like Boston University and Northeastern continue to climb, while Penn State is again expected to reign supreme in Atlantic Hockey America, with Mercyhurst chomping at their heels.

Here's a look at The Hockey News' NCAA preseason power rankings.

1. Wisconsin

When your core contains Caroline Harvey, Laila Edwards, Lacey Eden, Kirsten Simms, Ava McNaughton, Laney Potter, Emma Venusio, Ava Murphy, Kelly Gorbatenk, Vivian Jungels, Claire Enright, Cassie Hall, and Maggie Scannell, you know the roster is stacked. Add in first year players Adela Sapovalivova, Charlotte Pieckenhagen, and Rhyah Stewart, and there is no end to the talent in Madison this year. Anything is possible in a one game WCHA and national final, but this team's third and fourth lines would beat most programs in the nation. Oh, and they're the reigning national champions.

2. Minnesota

With Abbey Murphy remaining the centerpiece up front bolstered by Josefin Bouveng, Ava Lindsay, and Emma Kreisz as returnees, Minnesota went out and added talent through the portal and recruitment bringing in Sarah Paul, Jamie Nelson, and Tereza Plosova. They shouldn't have trouble scoring with this group, but their real threat is an elite blueline. Minnesota's back end includes Finnish standout Nelli Laitinen, Canadian national team member Chloe Primerano, and players like Sydney Morrow, Gracie Graham, and new transfer Molly Jordan. Throw Hannah Clark into the crease and this team has it all.

3. Ohio State

Never count out Ohio State. After years of focusing almost exclusively on the transfer portal as their main pathway to replenish their roster, Ohio State's incoming recruits this year will make the difference between their ability to knock off Minnesota and Wisconsin, or staying on the periphery. Ohio State's blueline has no question marks with Emma Peschel, Mira Jungaker, Sara Swiderski, Brooke Disher, and rookie Jenna Raunio as headliners. Up front, Jocelyn Amos, Joy Dunne, Sloane Matthews, and Jordyn Petrie headline the returnees. It's their newcomers however, that will make or break this season. Sanni Vanhanen, Hilda Svensson, Maxine Cimeroni and transfer Kaia Malachino all have impact potential. Right now the crease belongs to Hailey MacLeod.

4. Minnesota-Duluth

Eve Gascon gives this team a chance to win every night, against any opponent. And in a one-game playoff, she could be a dagger to the title hopes of another program. Minnesota-Duluth's problem will be finding consistent scoring. Second year forward Caitlin Kraemer will be counted on to carry the load, with new transfer Thea Johansson expected to help. Captain MaryKate O'Brien will provide a two-way impact, and their blueline will be anchored by Tova Henderson.

5. Cornell

Year after year Cornell remains stingy to play against with Annelies Bergmann in net and a deep blueline featuring Grace and Rose Dwyer, Piper Grober, and Alyssa Regalado. Scoring has been a challenge, but the duo of Lindzi Avar and Avi Adam are a threat on both sides of the puck, and there are secondary players in Cornell's lineup waiting to step forward.

6. Clarkson

It's hard to quantify the loss of Haley Winn, Nicole Gosling, and Anne Cherkowski and how those missing pieces can be replaced by Clarkson's returnees and new players. Adding Andrea Trnkova helps on the blueline, and veteran Megan McKay is back. Up front it's unlikely Sena Catterall and Rhea Hicks can carry the team offensively themselves, to Clarkson will need to find a big contribution from a second year player like transfer Reese Logan, or other veterans who haven't quite hit their full offensive potential whether it's Lara Beecher, Madison Chantler, or Shelby Laidlaw. RMU transfer Janelle Evans is another to watch, and rookies Sara Manness and Manon le Scodan have a bright future ahead.

7. Colgate

Gone is Kristyna Kaltounkova, so Colgate's go to scorer is gone. Elyssa Biederman will need to prove she can drive more offense herself this year, and if her performance in the Collegiate Select series this summer for USA is any indication, she's can. She'll be surrounded by Emma Pais, Madeline Palumbo, Alexis Petford, Alexia Aubin, and Sara Stewart forming the veteran core up front, and second year transfer Chloe Goofers should factor into their top six. There's real excitement for Colgate up front in their incoming class including Emma Beauchamp and Dorothy Copetti who could contribute immediately. The loss of Hannah Murphy to the PWHL in net as Colgate enters the season with only eight NCAA games of experience between their three netminders. Returnee Farah Walker has the edge toward their starting role. Avery Pickering and Casey Borgiel are their big two blueliners who will carry a lot of load this season.

8. Penn State

It would be an interesting experiment to drop Penn State into ECAC or the WCHA for a season to see what this program is made of. Returning their top five scorers, headlined by Tessa Janecke, this team should run through the AHA with ease. Kendall Butze had a great year on the blueline in 2024-25 and should take another step, and top rookie Grace Outwater might be ready for more. Katelyn Roberts and Madelyn Christian are back as top six scorers. They also have a second tier of players who could make a big impact after learning the ropes as rookies last season like Abby Stonehouse and Nicole Hall. Katie DeSa will be one of the best goalies in NCAA hockey giving them stability in the crease. Exciting rookies like Danica Maynard, Sophie Morrow, and Matilde Fantin could contribute immediately. They should win their conference to make the national championships, and there's no telling if Penn State can knock off a big team this season.

9. Northeastern

The future is starting to be now for Northeastern. Watching their parade of veterans to the PWHL over the last two seasons, it would be easy to write off Northeastern, but this program has a bright future that could begin to take shape this season. Lisa Jonsson was stellar in net last season, and they packed Hockey East's All-Rookie team with Jonsson, forward Eloise Caron, and defender Tuva Kandell. Rookie Alessia Baechler is a foundational player with Switzerland's national team and should contribute from day one, and senior Jules Constantinople will run the blueline with consistency and calm. Up front, Caron will be joined by captain Lily Shannon as their top returning forwards, but the potential in their lineup is undeniable. Stryker Zablocki is one of NCAA women's hockey's top recruits and returning players Morgan Jackson and Alex Lalonde both have significantly more in the tank than they produced last year.

10. Quinnipiac

After losing a large chunk of their core to the pros, Quinnipiac looks to regroup, and they have the tools to do it. Leading scorer Kahlen Lamarche remains, but she'll need some help. Laurence Frenette and Bryn Prier are two internal players who could make an impact. Transfer Alex Law never met her potential with Boston University, but a fresh start could spark big output. Similarly, there should be substantial excitement about rookies Ella Johnson and Jade Barbirati. Quinnipiac looks good in net with returnee Felicia Frank and Merrimack transfer Calli Hogarth minding the crease. Their blueline is another area of growing strength, but the loss of Kendall Cooper is something this group will need to collectively handle. Watch for Makayla Watson, Aynsley D'Ottavio and Ella Sennick to all step forward as second year players on the blueline.

11. Princeton

Yes this team lost Sarah Paul, yes they remain strong and have a solid group of incoming players. Mackenzie Alexander and Issy Wunder are a one-two punch up front that can challenge any top duo, and sprinkle in continued growth from Emerson O'Leary and Angelica DiGirolamo and things look ok up front. Rookie Riley Sorokan could have an immediate impact as well. Princeton's blueline is young but talented with returnees Rosie Klein, Gabrielle Kim, and Brooklyn Nimegeers getting a push from a pair of elite incoming players in Megan Healey and Elle Dimatos. Where Princeton stars will not be where they end as the Ivy League program will only get better. Their biggest question mark is in net where a successful return from Uma Corniea would be the answer.

12. Boston University

The addition of Michelle Pasiechynk is hard to quantify, but huge is an understatement. The 2024 NCAA Goaltender of the Year will have a little rust to shake off, but she's a game changer. There's a lot to like about the roster Tara Watchorn is building in Boston as well with the Welcke twins up front, along with Lola Reid, Sydney Healy, and Clara Yuhn returning. But scoring will remain a challenge. Transfer Greta Henderson has a ton of upside, and rookie Lexie Bertelson is a name to watch.

13. Connecticut

Tia Chan in net is a difference maker, and Claire Murdoch, Ashley Allard, and transfer Julia Pellerin give Connecticut a formidable top line. Peyton Anzivino is a sneaky good recruit to watch.

14. St. Cloud State

With Emilia Krykko and JoJo Chobak in net, there won't be an easy night for shooters in St. Cloud. Scoring won't be easy, with Alice Sauriol and Sofianna Sundelin as their top returnees.

15. St. Lawrence

Emma-Sofie Nordstrom will give this team a chance to win each night in net, but they have lost a lot the last two seasons up front and haven't found much to replace it. There's no telling what this team will be able to do this season without Abby Hustler, Sarah Marchand, Anna Segedi, Alyssa McLeod, and Melissa Jeffries who all turned pro. They also lost Taylor Lum in the transfer portal and others to graduation. St. Lawrence is without their top five scorers, and nine of their top 10. Kennedy Wilson is their top returnee, and she has only 31 points in three seasons. Watch for rookie Rylan Haslam to be a leader.

Honorable Mention: Boston College has a strong incoming class and some key returnees like Sammy Taber and Grace Campbell. They could jump into the top 15 with a strong strt.