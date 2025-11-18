New York Signs Bourbonnais, Osborne To Contract Extensions

The New York Sirens have signed another pair of players to extensions adding one-year to the deals of newly appointed alternate captain Jaime Bourbonnais and goaltender Kayle Osborne.

The new deals will keep Bourbonnais in New York through 2026-27, and Osborne through 2027-28. They join a list of players including Sarah Fillier and Micah Zandee-Hart who also signed extensions this offseason with the New York Sirens.

“Since day one, Jaime has been an integral part of the Sirens family,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. “She brings leadership and energy both on and off the ice that makes everyone around her better. Her ability to impact every facet of the game makes her a cornerstone of our team. We’re extremely proud of this agreement, which reinforces our shared commitment to long-term success and establishing the New York Sirens as a premier destination.”

Bourbonnais was the 9th overall pick of the Sirens in the inaugural 2023 Draft, and has represented Canada's national team on multiple occasions.

“I never imagined I’d get the chance to live and play so close to New York City,” said Bourbonnais. “When the opportunity came to stay for another season, it was truly an honor and an easy decision. Playing in front of our amazing fans and alongside the girls in that locker room feels like home. I’m so excited to keep building on what we started, and I’m incredibly grateful to be part of this organization.”

Osborne recently completed her rookie season with the Sirens and is expected to take over their starting role this season. She recently made her senior national team debut for Canada at the Rivalry Series.

“This extension is another clear statement that the New York Sirens are continuing to build and move forward in our pursuit of excellence and success,” said Daoust. “Securing the goaltending position with Kayle for the next three seasons allows our organization to remain strong in net while adding a unique dimension to our play. Her puck-handling ability perfectly complements our fast-transition identity, and her character elevates everyone around her — including her fellow goaltenders — as they push each other to be the best trio possible.”

“I’m really excited to extend my contract in New York,” said Osborne. “My teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans make this place so special. I am thankful for everyone who has been a part of my journey here so far, and I can’t wait to see what is in store for this team.”

New York opens their 2025-26 PWHL season November 22 on the road in Ottawa.