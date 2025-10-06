New York Sirens Sign Fourth Round Pick Dayle Ross

The New York Sirens have inked defender Dayle Ross to a one-year contract ahead of the 2025-26 season. Ross was a fourth round pick, 25th overall of the Sirens at the 2025 PWHL Draft.

According to general manager Pascal Daoust, New York expects the former St. Cloud State captain to make an immediate impact.

“Physical, efficient, competitive, and dedicated — Dayle embodies the very DNA and identity of our market,” said Sirens General Manager Pascal Daoust. “She works hard, pays the price, and makes others pay it too. Every battle around her becomes a challenge she embraces and conquers. Every team needs a Dayle Ross — but we’re proud that she’s with the New York Sirens.”

The 22-year-old Alberta underwent offseason surgery following a knee injury and is not expected to be in New York's opening lineup, but is expected to be a key member of their roster upon her return. It's a moment she's excited to embrace as a member of an impressive draft class for the Sirens.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the New York Sirens family,” said Ross. “I am honored to be a part of such a young and talented group that has such tremendous potential for success.”

Ross will join a New York blueline set to feature captain Micah Zandee-Hart, Jaime Bourbonnais, Maja Nylen Persson, Jincy Roese, Lauen Bernard, and Ally Simpson.