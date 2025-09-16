On The Hot Seat: A Look At The PWHL Coaches Who Might Feel The Heat This Season

The PWHL expanded to eight teams for next season, which means the competition for a Walter Cup title will be fiercer than ever. It also means the league expanded their coaching roster by two with the hirings of Brian Idalski in Vancouver and Steven O'Rourke in Seattle.

With each passing season, the pressure to win will continue to mount on the shoulders of coaches that have yet to get their team a title. If the seat isn't hot yet for a few PWHL coaches, it's certainly warming up.

Here's a look at the PWHL coaches who might be on the hot (or warming) seat this year: