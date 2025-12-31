Some people love New Year's resolutions, some people hate them. Each PWHL team has something they need, or something they can improve upon. And while making resolutions is easy, keeping them can be hard. To help, we proposed one New Year's resolution for each PWHL team, some serious, some not as much.

Who will keep them, and who won't? Time will tell in 2026.

Boston Fleet - Protect Aerin Frankel At All Costs

Rumour has it Boston Fleet staff have been watching the Disney+ series "End of an Era," looking for tips on how to care for a superstar on a never-ending tour. Abbey Levy had the best appearance of her PWHL career in her lone start, but this is Frankel's ship and Boston's long-term success rests on the shoulders of the Fleet's Green Monster. Get out the bubble wrap, bring in the masseuse, warm up the limo, and make sure that bottle is filled with triple-distilled water from Greenland to keep Frankel ready.

Minnesota Frost - Set A Record

The State of Hockey is the State of Hockey for a reason. But the Frost have yet to find a way to claim one key title in women's hockey, which has to do with attendance. The Frost have a consistent following, but the team should resolve to set a new standard for the game and market a one-night record-setting event. Move over Denver, Detroit, and Seattle, Minnesota should set more plates at the table and activate their fan base to fill Grand Casino Arena to the gills and bring a new American attendance record home.

Montreal Victoire - Get Healthy, Stay Healthy

It wouldn't be a New Year's resolution without health on the mind. It's not healthier eating, it's not a commitment to running, or weight loss, for the Montreal Victoire, they've started their year with injuries or illness to players like Jade Downie-Landry, Lina Ljungblom, Ann-Renee Desbiens and Catherine Dubois, and when they are back to full health, this team will be deeper and stronger than ever. And when it comes to fans cheering for Canada at the 2026 Olympics, the wish for health and happiness rests heavily on Montreal protecting Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey, Desbiens, and Erin Ambrose. So here's to health and happiness for the Victoire.

New York Sirens - Make The Playoffs

It's probably not going to happen this year, but the resolve needs to be there. The New York Sirens have been dealt a difficult hand by the PWHL since day one, from being the final team able to start their inaugural free agency and roster planning, to poorly planned venues, to non-existent marketing, the league hasn't made it easy for New York to attract or keep players. New York has picked first overall the last two seasons and own some of the top young stars in the game, but it hasn't been enough, and they're only going to get worse through the league's expansion process. There's no end in sight for the Sirens' struggles until the PWHL, who owns and operates the team, decides they want the market to succeed. It would be incredible to see New York in the playoffs, and the team is resolved to it, hopefully the PWHL resolves to have the market be successful in 2026 too.

Ottawa Charge - Make New Friends

The City of Ottawa and more so the Ontario Sports and Entertainment Group are not the Ottawa Charge's friends. We all have those toxic friends in our lives who say they want the best for us, but then do the opposite. OSEG is exactly that when it comes to the Charge, and it's time for the PWHL's Ottawa group to make some new friends who actually care about the future of the team, and the fans in the city, instead of simply using them to make some money before kicking them to the curb. If the Charge need a friend, it seems like a good time to go for coffee with the Ottawa Senators as they prepare to make their final push for a new arena at LeBreton Flats. Charge fans deserve a good partner in Ottawa, one that, like a bad high school movie, didn't invite them to the party as a joke. Otherwise, there are some very inviting friends waiting in Quebec City or Halifax who would love to give the Charge a permanent home worthy of professional sport.

Seattle Torrent - Keep Showing Up

If you've ever attended a gym in January and compared it to a gym in April, you'll know that people struggle to keep their resolutions. No PWHL team has ever averaged more than 10,000 fans per game at their home venue in a season. Through five games, Seattle had an average of 11,862. If their fans continue showing up as they have, it would set a new bar for franchises in the league. Right now, it's either Seattle or Vancouver who will top the PWHL's attendance chart, but it's Seattle's for the taking if they can resolve to keep showing up.

Toronto Sceptres - Share More

The Toronto Sceptres approach the game a little like Scrooge, keeping the wealth and success for a select few. It's never worked well for the team (and the same model isn't working for Team Canada under Toronto's brass). The team leans heavily on a veteran group and leaves many of its young players outside in the cold. They need to commit to sharing the ice, put it in their "heart, and try to keep it all year." Kiara Zanon, Emma Gentry, Clara Van Wieren, Sara Hjalmarsson all have a lot to give that can help this team, or Toronto can enjoy an early spring and watch young players thrive in other markets again next year (see: Julia Gosling).

Vancouver Goldeneyes - Give Yourself Some Grace

Many New Year's resolutions revolve around our own expectations and the expectations of others. If you asked PWHL coaches, general managers, and players, they expected the Vancouver Goldeneyes to win 25 games this season. It's not going to happen, but that's ok. As this league has proven, it's not about regular-season success. Finishing first in the PWHL has, in two seasons, only resulted in elimination. The Goldeneyes need to give themselves some grace and just find a way to get into the top four.