The Professional Women’s Hockey League remains dominated by Canadian, American, and a small cluster of European players from established hockey nations. But the 2025–26 season is set to feature a handful of new international names.

Both Ottawa and Boston have taken steps to bring in international talent. Ottawa has a history of mixing in players from abroad, while Boston has added free agents and made trades to increase its European presence this season.

A First for Norway

Ottawa’s signing of Emma Bergesen, a Colgate graduate and national team defender, marks the first appearance of a Norwegian player in the league. While not a headline-making star, Bergesen is a reliable two-way blueliner who can contribute solid minutes and compete for a depth role in Ottawa’s rotation. Her addition underscores the Charge’s continuing interest in broadening their scouting reach while filling practical needs on the back end.

Russian Forwards in the Mix

Ottawa also drafted two Russian forwards in June: Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova. Both have been fixtures with Russia’s national team and bring high-end offensive ability.

Shokhina is best known for her speed and transition play, a player who can carry the puck through the neutral zone and generate offense off the rush.

Kadirova is more of a finisher, with a scoring touch that could complement Ottawa’s existing forward group.

Neither has played in the PWHL before, and questions remain about how their games will translate to the smaller ice surface and a deeper talent pool. Still, if they join Bergesen on Ottawa’s roster, the Charge could ice one of the most internationally diverse lineups in the league.

Solo Representatives Elsewhere

Across the PWHL, a few players continue to stand as the lone representatives of their countries:

Alina Müller, Boston (Switzerland) – a skilled center who has already established herself as a top-six fixture.

Chloé Aurard, Boston (France) – a hard-working winger who has carved out a depth role and brings energy to the lineup.

Theresa Schafzahl, Boston and Anna Meixner, Ottawa (Austria) – the only Austrians currently under contract.

Each of these players has shown that the PWHL isn’t completely closed off to smaller hockey nations, though the numbers remain limited.

The German Question

Germany is a factor as well. Laura Kluge played sparingly in 2024-25 after being invited to Toronto's camp, and has now signed with the Fleet. Sandra Abstreiter, one of Europe’s most promising goaltenders, is still penciled in as Montreal's backup. Germany remains on the bubble: talented players exist, but breaking into a PWHL roster has proven difficult.

Hungary's Alexandra Huszak is also heading to Ottawa as a camp tryout and will attempt to make her North American debut by making the Charge roster.

Expanding the Talent Pool

Ottawa (and Boston’s) approaches don’t signal a sudden wave of international recruitment, but they reflect a willingness to take chances outside the traditional pipelines. For players like Bergesen, Shokhina, and Kadirova, camp will be the proving ground — whether they become regular contributors will depend on how quickly they adapt to the league’s demands.