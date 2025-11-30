Ottawa Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

Ottawa Charge head coach Carla MacLeod announced Sunday that the 43-year-old has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I want to share some personal news: I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Hearing those words was incredibly difficult, but I want everyone to know that I'm going to be okay," MacLeod wrote in a statement. "I'm incredibly fortunate to have an exceptional medical team guiding me, and together we've built a treatment plan that gives me tremendous confidence in the road ahead. There are still some variables to be determined as we move forward, but my goal without question is to be behind the bench as often as possible."

The Charge won their most recent game, a 5-1 decision over the Vancouver Goldeneyes after dropping their home opener to the New York Sirens. MacLeod is in her third season behind the bench with the Charge leading them to the Walter Cup finals last season. She's also the head coach of Team Czechia with the 2026 Olympics looming in February.

"I have the best job on the planet. Coaching the Ottawa Charge and the Czechia Women’s National Team is a privilege I cherish deeply," MacLeod continued. "One of my biggest concerns, outside of my own health, was the possibility of not being able to fully support the two programs that mean so much to me. I finally exhaled when my medical team assured me that my treatment should have minimal impact on being present for the Charge season and that I’ll still be able to coach Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games in February."

MacLeod will not be behind the bench for Ottawa's next game on December 2 as she begins treatment.

The former Canadian national team star who won two Olympic gold medals for Canada and a World Championship gold along with multiple silvers has the full support of the Charge and PWHL behind her.

“The Charge and League are here to support Carla throughout her treatment," said Ottawa general manager Mike Hirshfeld. "Her strength, resilience, and optimism shine through in the most challenging of circumstances, and we know she’ll approach this next chapter with the same determination she brings to everything she does. She has built an incredible coaching staff, including Assistant Coach Haley Irwin, who will serve as Head Coach on Tuesday while Carla begins treatment.”