The Ottawa Charge have added a wealth of international hockey experience to their bench, as they announced the hiring of Finnish national team head coach Juuso Toivola.

“I’m very excited to coach in North America for the very first time,” said Toivola via team release. “After all these years in women’s hockey, I am honoured to work with the Ottawa Charge players and staff. I can’t wait to share my knowledge with this team, but I’m also looking forward to learning more every day in order to keep improving as a coach.”

Toivola has been involved in hockey for more than 20 years and has worked in various levels of the Finnish program, including at the U-18 level, as well as the professional level, and in various capacities. With that long career, Toivola also brings success, having won six World Championship medals, a U-18 Women's Worlds bronze medal, as well as two Olympic bronze medals.

“Juuso has been Finland’s head coach for the last four IIHF Women’s World Championships and has been a fixture in women’s hockey in Europe,” said Charge General Manager Mike Hirshfeld via team release. “He has worked with our defender Ronja Savolainen and goalie Sanni Ahola at the international level. Our team has an international flavour where he will fit right in.”

The hiring of Toivola now rounds out the coaching staff for the team, as he takes the place of former assistant Dean Jackson, who left the team to return home and manage his consulting company. Returning are head coach Carla MacLeod, assistant Haley Irwin, goalie coach Pierre Groulx and video coach Greg Houde.

Adding an individual with Toivola's resume, as well as the experience, both with Charge roster players and many around the league, is important as this team looks to build off a successful 2024-25 season, which saw them reach the Walter Cup finals for the first time in franchise history. With a number of new faces at camp, brought in through the draft, free agency, and camp invites, Toivola's experience and knowledge of the game could prove to be exactly what the team needs to start the 2025-26 season strong.