Ottawa Charge Leadership Breaks Down Camp Takeaways and Early Roster Moves

General Manager Mike Hirshfeld, head coach Carla MacLeod, and captain Brianne Jenner met with the media following the roster deadline for the 2025-26 PWHL season. The availability covered roster decisions, camp evaluations, and how the team is preparing for opening night.

Before taking questions, Hirshfeld addressed ongoing uncertainty about the franchise’s long term home following the approval of the Lansdowne 2.0 redevelopment plan.

“I just wanted to take a moment and make it clear to our fans that our team loves playing in Ottawa and representing this city. I've said it numerous times, I know Brianne and Carla have as well, we have the absolute best fan base in the PWHL, hands down. The support we receive every day, every game is unmatched anywhere. And we're incredibly fortunate to have that support."

He added, "I know a lot of our players, especially our leaders, have put down roots here in Ottawa. They want to be here. So every conversation I have been a part of has been about staying in Ottawa. That's where we want to be. The league, the team, the players, all of us want to be here in Ottawa. I know Ottawa has a deep history in women's hockey. It's a true hockey market and it was chosen for a reason. And women's professional hockey deserves a team, a long-term home and there's lots of conversations going on right now to figure out how to make that possible because it is the absolute goal we all want.”

Roster Decisions

The Charge released six players ahead of the deadline, including forwards Élizabeth Giguère and Alexandra Huszák, defenders Emma Bergesen, Vita Poniatovskaia and Jessica Adolfsson and goaltender Logan Angers.

Given her scoring history and the club’s need to replace the offense lost with Tereza Vanišovà’s departure, Giguère’s release stood out. "Élizabeth was someone that we liked and obviously signed her to a contract," Hirshfeld said. "It was a really difficult decision to release her last night. I think in the end with Elizabeth, it just wasn't quite the fit that we were looking for."

Defender Poniatovskaia also made a strong impression throughout camp. "Vita was really impressive to us and we really enjoyed getting to know her," said Hirshfeld. "It's a really difficult decision and it ultimately is a numbers game. But she's a great player, good size, plays hard. We felt like she was a good teammate and would fit in our locker room." Hirshfeld would go on to say "I can't say too much, but we're hopeful that we can continue our relationship with her in the future."

Drafted Players

MacLeod and Hirshfeld remain confident in the long term potential of Russian forwards Fanuza Kadirova and Anna Shokhina. Shokhina had a quieter preseason, but the coaching staff emphasized that this is part of the adjustment process.

"I think they've had a good start to camp. You know, I think to be fully honest and transparent, there is an adjustment that's taking place, but I don't think it's changed our long-term opinion of them," MacLeod said. "It's just, again, working through that over the next couple of weeks and in the next couple of months, and seeing how we can help them adjust to this league, because it is a transition for certain."

Rookie forward Peyton Hemp made the roster as the lone unsigned player. Hirshfeld said the two sides have agreed on term and are now waiting on league paperwork. "I can say we've agreed on term, we're just waiting for paperwork from the league."

The Ottawa Charge open their season on Saturday, November 22 at TD Place against the New York Sirens.